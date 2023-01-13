e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiJoshimath sinking: Navi Mumbai environmentalist writes to PM Modi, Prez Murmu to set up Hill Regulation Authority

Joshimath sinking: Navi Mumbai environmentalist writes to PM Modi, Prez Murmu to set up Hill Regulation Authority

Raising concerns over landslides and cracks at Joshimath, Navi Mumbai based-NGO NatConnect Foundation has called for a Hill Regulation Authority, on the lines of the Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ).

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
BN Kumar |
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: Responding to environmentalists’ suggestion for a Central Hill Regulation Authority in the backdrop of the Joshimath crisis, the Prime Minister's Office has referred the demand to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC).

Raising concerns over landslides and cracks at Joshimath, Navi Mumbai based-NGO NatConnect Foundation has called for a Hill Regulation Authority, on the lines of the Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ), with respective State units to check indiscriminate damage to mountains across the country.

Read Also
From Joshimath to Aligarh: Four Indian cities reporting cracks and leaks in houses
article-image

BN Kumar says in his representation to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The Joshimath episode is akin to the tip of an iceberg as the rampant destruction of hills in the name of development in various parts of the country, including the Northeast and Andaman Nicobar Islands, can lead to many more disasters of Himalayan scale."

The PMO in their status report said that the demand has been referred to Rajendra Singh Bora, Under Secretary in the MOEFCC.

In the email which was also marked to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Kumar drew their attention to repeated incidents of landslides in Mumbai and elsewhere which are nature's warnings against playing with the hills and hill slopes.

Read Also
Joshimath Sinking: Have deployed NDRF, resettled and relocated affected people, Uttarakhand Govt...
article-image

NatConnect pointed out that nobody seems to have ownership over the hills. The Forest Department allows diversion – meaning destruction – for infrastructure or housing projects, the revenue department is concerned with the collection of royalty from hill digging or quarrying and the Environment department merely passes the buck.

"There is a tendency to run down environmental concerns as anti-development," Kumar regretted and called for a serious look at the impact of infrastructure projects on nature and lives.

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Shraddha Walkar's father meets CM Shinde at his residence

Mumbai: Shraddha Walkar's father meets CM Shinde at his residence

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO stops levying service charges, taxes in PMC area after handing over...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO stops levying service charges, taxes in PMC area after handing over...

Joshimath sinking: Navi Mumbai environmentalist writes to PM Modi, Prez Murmu to set up Hill...

Joshimath sinking: Navi Mumbai environmentalist writes to PM Modi, Prez Murmu to set up Hill...

Maharashtra: With state set to revamp higher education, teachers remain unclear on details

Maharashtra: With state set to revamp higher education, teachers remain unclear on details

Navi Mumbai foundation organise social gathering to mark the birth anniversary of farmer leader DB...

Navi Mumbai foundation organise social gathering to mark the birth anniversary of farmer leader DB...