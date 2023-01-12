Joshimath Sinking: Have deployed NDRF, resettled and relocated affected people, Uttarakhand Govt tells Delhi HC

ANI

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday informed Delhi High Court that National and State Disaster Response Forces have been deployed in the State to deal with the Joshimath crisis and many people have been already resettled and relocated.

Deputy Advocate General for the State of Uttarakhand JK Sethi informed a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad that a rehabilitation package is being prepared.

The court was also informed that both the State as well as the Central Government are seized of the matter and efforts are underway. “We have deployed NDRF. We are seized of the matter. Groundwork is being done," Sethi submitted.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking constitution of a high powered joint committee under the chairmanship of a retired High Court judge and representatives of all relevant ministries seeking inspection of Joshimath and rehabilitation of the residents.

Moved by a Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Dandriyal, who is a permanent resident of Uttarakhand's Pauri district, the plea states that nearly 500 families living in Johimath are either risking their lives by still living in their houses or looking for accommodation at other places in the cold weather conditions.

As Sethi informed the court that the Supreme Court will be hearing a similar PIL on January 16, Dandriyal sought for a short adjournment and said that he will withdraw the plea on the next date of hearing if some order is passed by the Apex Court.