CBI raids ex-finance secretary Arvind Mayaram's premises in corruption case, days after his appearance at Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi

The development comes just days after Arvind Mayaram was seen with Rahul Gandhi at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 05:51 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out raids at searches at the premises of former finance secretary Arvind Mayaram in a corruption case. The searches are being carried out in Delhi and Jaipur.

The development comes just days after Arvind Mayaram was seen with Rahul Gandhi at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Alwar, Rajasthan. Mayaram and his wife Shail was seen walking hand-in-hand with Gandhi.

