From Joshimath to Aligarh: Four Indian cities reporting cracks and leaks in houses |

As the land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath has sent wave of panic throughout the country, several other cities in North India have started witnessing similar cracks in houses and establishments due to various reasons.

UP's Baghpat sees cracks amid growing worries

In the aftermath of cracks in the houses of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, locals say a few houses in Thakurdwara area of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat have developed cracks.



The Baghpat SDM has been asked to rush the spot to find a solution soon. "We have received information that 4-5 houses have developed cracks. SDM has been asked to reach the spot. We will find a solution soon," the ADM told the news agency ANI.

Baghpat has become fourth Indian city in recent times to have developed cracks and leaks.

Joshimath, Uttarakhand

Massive land subsidence started taking place late last year in Joshimath in Chamoli district, later turning houses and other establishment prone to collapse.

People started vacating their houses in search of safe places.

As outrage grew, administration swung into action to rehabilitate affected people. The government led by Pushkar Singh Dhami also announced to give monetary help to those who have been affected by this tragedy.

Development projects like tunnels and powerplants were blamed for the tragedy unfolding in Joshimath.

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

Locals in the Kanwariganj neighbourhood of Aligarh have been alarmed by abrupt fractures in a few homes.

Locals claim that a pipeline that was installed by the government as part of the Smart City programme is currently leaking and developing cracks.

"For the last several days, cracks have appeared in some of our houses due to which we are forced to live in panic. We have also complained about it but the Municipal Corporation authorities are not taking any concrete action and are only giving assurance. We are afraid that the houses may collapse," a local, Shashi said.

Meanwhile, the Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Rakesh Kumar Yadav took cognisance of the issue and said that necessary action will be taken by the department.

Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

After Joshimath, Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal is also facing land subsidence and locals, in fear of landslides, urged the government on Wednesday to take cognisance of the issue and take necessary action.

Landslides are happening in the villages adjacent to Tehri lake and cracks have increased in the houses above and near the Chamba Tunnel, putting over a half dozen families in danger, informed local people.

Locals have blamed the construction of the Chamba tunnel for it, saying that the cracks started developing after construction for the tunnel started.