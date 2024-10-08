J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra Will Also Reject BJP', Says Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant

Shiv Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant | File

Mumbai: All eyeballs are towards the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections 2024 results since this morning (October 8) as the vote counting began at 8 am. As the early trends show, Congress is leading in the vote share in Haryana, while in Jammu & Kashmir, the Congress and National Conference are leading. Looking at the BJP trailing as the early, the opposition in Maharashtra is expressing confidence that the similar verdict will be seen in the soon to be announced assembly elections.

Commenting over the early trends, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Arvind Sawant said, "The mood of the country is evident. They want to reject BJP. We are sure the same will be in Maharashtra." "We welcome people's decision in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana," Sawant, the three-time MP from South Mumbai said speaking with FPJ.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 were expected to be held along with Haryana state, similar to 2019. However, the people of Maharashtra were surprised that the poll schedule for the state was not announced with Haryana.

Some Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, (Congress, NCP-Sharad Pawar faction, and Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance) alleged that the elections were delayed intentionally. Questions were raised about whether there was political influence on the Election Commission of India in deciding the state assembly polls schedule.

Haryana and J&K Results Update

As early trends started coming in the first two hours, the Congress had a major advantage in Haryana, crossing the halfway mark. The Congress workers even started celebrating formation of the state government after 10 years. However, as more data came in around 10 am, the Congress is trailing and BJP is paving its way ahead. However, as per IndiaToday, the vote share of Congress in Haryana remains higher, which could be a deciding factor at end of the day.

As early leads showed the Congress-NC alliance way ahead in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls by leading on 49 seats, Omar Abdullah, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said that he would wait till the afternoon for a clear picture and that it was too early to say anything about the trends.

As per IndiaToday, as of 10.15 am, of total 90 seats in J&K, Congress and NC are leading with 50 seats in the kitty and BJP with 23 seats in the kitty.