Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: BJP Now Ahead Of Congress, Leads In 46 Seats; CM Nayab Singh Saini Leading In Ladwa

At 10:25 AM

BJP's Anil Vij Trailing In Ambala Cantt

BJP strongman Anil Vij is trailing behind Congress' Parvinder Pal Pari in Ambala Cantt seat. Anil Vij has earlier served as a cabinet minister in the state government.

At 10:15 AM

CM Nayab Singh Saini Leading In Ladwa, Vinesh Phogat Trails In Julana

As per latest trends, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading in the Ladwa seat by over 700 vote margin. He is contesting against Congress candidate Mewa Singh. On the other hand, Vinesh Phogat is seen trailing in Julana.

At 10:10 AM

Official ECI Trends Show BJP Ahead Of Congress

As per official ECI trends, BJP is Leading in 43 Seats, Congress is Ahead in 38 seats, INLD and BSP ahead in 1 seats each.

At 10:00 AM

Congress leader and former Haryana CM Bhoopinder Singh Hooda has expressed confidence that Congress will form government in Haryana. As per latest numbers, he is trailing in his own constituency.

At 9:55 AM

Is Haryana Heading To A Neck-and-neck fight?

After indicating comfortable lead for Congress early on, the trends showed that the BJP was catching up. Is there a twist in this tale? It is still early to conclusively say which party would form the government and situation is likely to be clearer in coming hours

At 9:40 AM

Vinesh Phogat Leading In Julana, INLD's Arjun Chautala Ahead in Rania

Congress leader and Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat is leading in the Julana constituency. INLD leader Arjun Chautala – Om Prakash Chautala's grandson – is leading in Rania.

At 9:30 AM

Party Positions As Per Official ECI Trends

Official Election Commission trends coming in for 34 of the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana show Congress leading on 18, BJP on 14, INLD on 1 and Independent candidate on 1.

#HaryanaElelctions | Official Election Commission trends coming in for 34 of the 90 Assembly seats.



Congress leading on 18

BJP on 14

INLD on 1

Independent candidate on 1 pic.twitter.com/S9Ajuwkf09 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

At 9:25 AM

Celebrations Outside AICC Headquarters In Delhi

Congress workers burst firecrackers outside AICC headquarters in Delhi as early trends show party is headed towards a big victory in Haryana and lead for the Congress-National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

VIDEO | Assembly Election Results 2024: #Congress workers burst firecrackers outside AICC headquarters in Delhi as early trends show party headed towards a big victory in Haryana and lead for Congress-National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.… pic.twitter.com/kk13TKWl84 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2024

At 9:15 AM

Chirag Paswan Hopeful On BJP's Win In Both States

On J&K and Haryana assembly elections, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said, "The BJP has worked hard in Jammu-Kashmir and Haryana and the public trusts BJP and PM Modi. I am hopeful that the results of the assembly elections will be in our favour"

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On J&K and Haryana assembly elections, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "The BJP has worked hard in Jammu-Kashmir and Haryana and the public trusts BJP and PM Modi. I am hopeful that the results of the assembly elections will be in our favour" pic.twitter.com/LLRG3DyKQV — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

At 9:00 AM

Congress Crosses Halfway Mark

As per latest trends at 9:00 am, Congress is seen leading in over 60 out of 90 seats easily surpassing the halfway majority mark. On the other hand, the BJP is ahead in 15 seats.

Congress is seen leading in over 60 out of 90 seats easily surpassing the halfway majority mark. On the other hand, the BJP is ahead in 15 seats. |

At 8:50 AM

Celebrations Begin Already In Haryana

Congress worker Jagdish Sharma and other party workers distribute sweets outside the Congress office as the counting of votes for the Haryana Elections is underway. The party workers are highly confident for a thumping victory of the grand old party.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress worker Jagdish Sharma and other party workers distribute sweets outside Congress office as counting of votes for #HaryanaElections and #JammuKashmirAssemblyElection is underway. pic.twitter.com/eO5e4eJbBe — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

At 8:45 AM

'Kamal Will Bloom 100%,' Says BJP's Captain Yogesh Bairagi

BJP Candidate Captain Yogesh Bairagi from Julana Assembly constituency expressed confidence on his party's victory in the Haryana assembly polls, which will make way for the saffron party to form the government in the state for the third time. While speaking to media, Bairagi said, "The Kamal will bloom 100%, and under Nayab Singh Saini Ji's leadership, the government will be formed for the third time in Haryana..."

Jind, Haryana: BJP Candidate Captain Yogesh Bairagi from Julana Assembly constituency says, "The Kamal will bloom 100%, and under Nayab Singh Saini Ji's leadership, the government will be formed for the third time in Haryana..." pic.twitter.com/Q0aIB0FFMj — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2024

At 8:40 AM

Congress Leading In Counting Of Postal Ballot Papers In Nuh

Counting of postal ballot papers in Nuh started, with early trends showing Congress leading in three seats: Aftab Ahmed in Nuh, Mamman Khan in Firozpur Jhirka, and Mohammad Ilyas in Punhana

Counting of postal ballot papers in Nuh has started, with early trends showing Congress leading in three seats: Aftab Ahmed in Nuh, Mamman Khan in Firozpur Jhirka, and Mohammad Ilyas in Punhana pic.twitter.com/iruKwG7kxv — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2024

At 8:30 AM

What Do Early Trends Say?

As per early trends at 8:30 am, Congress is leading in nearly 40 seats, while BJP is leading in 16 seats. Counting of votes is underway for all 90 seats in the state.

At 8:25 AM

Haryana CM Nayab Singh joins recital of 'Hare Krishna' bhajan in Kurukshetra

VIDEO | Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) joins recital of 'Hare Krishna' bhajan in Kurukshetra.



The counting of votes in the state is being taken up today. #HaryanaElectionResult pic.twitter.com/Ug12pjqilG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2024

At 8:20 AM

Congress' Aditya Surjewala Says, 'Party Will Win 70 Out Of 90 Seats'

Congress candidate from Kaithal, Aditya Surjewala predicted that his party will win 70 out of the total 90 seats. While expressing confidence over his party's landslide victory, Surjewala stated that the state wanted to do away with the hateful BJP government and hence the Congress will bring the change people need.

#WATCH | Congress candidate from Kaithal, Aditya Surjewala says, " We will win around 60 seats and BJP will come down to 15 seats, no other party will win any other seats. We have kept 7 promises and it has touched the hearts of people. Because of BJP, inflation has risen so much… pic.twitter.com/eqIKNjCXuS — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

Speaking to the media, Surjewala said, "...Exit polls say that we will win 60 seats (of the total 90 seats), but I say that we will win 70 seats, we will win Kaithal seat too." "...everyone had one feeling in their hearts - Change. They are tired of the last 10 years of BJP, of this corrupt government, of this hateful government. They wanted change. I know that Congress will bring that change, that justice. Exit polls say that we will win 60 seats (of the total 90 seats), but I say that we will win 70 seats, we will Kaithal seat too."

At 8:05 AM

CM Nayab Singh Saini Expresses Confidence About BJP's Win In State

Haryana’s Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, expressed strong confidence in the BJP's ability to form the government for the third consecutive term. Speaking earlier in the morning, ahead of the vote count, Saini voiced the achievements of the BJP government over the past decade, displaying their commitment to the development of Haryana and their efforts to work with honesty for all sections of society.

#WATCH | Kurukshetra: Haryana CM and BJP candidate from Ladwa assembly constituency Nayab Singh Saini says, "Today is the day of counting and I am confident that as a result of the works done by the BJP government in the past ten years, we will be forming the government in… pic.twitter.com/RN5eUqxC6i — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

He drew a sharp contrast between the BJP and the Congress, accusing the latter of engaging in widespread corruption and suggesting that Congress was more focused on gaining power rather than serving the people.

#WATCH | Kurukshetra: Haryana CM and BJP candidate from Ladwa assembly constituency Nayab Singh Saini says, "BJP has worked a lot for the development of Haryana in the past ten years...BJP has worked with honesty for all sections of the society...Our government will continue to… pic.twitter.com/NFDN1jowfP — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

“BJP has worked a lot for the development of Haryana in the past ten years... Our government will continue to work for the development of Haryana, and BJP will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time,” Saini told reporters confidently, maintaining that the people of Haryana would recognize and support the party’s service-oriented approach.

Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini and BJP candidates Subhash Sudha from Thanesar and Subhash Kalsana from Shahabad visited the 'Dakshinmukhi Hanuman Mandir' in Kurukshetra to perform prayers and rituals pic.twitter.com/f3RbclP4iN — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2024

In the hours leading up to the vote count, Saini visited the Shri Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple at Brahma Sarovar to offer prayers and seek blessings for his party. He also made an appearance at the Saini Samaj Dharamshala in Kurukshetra, where he met with party workers and supporters. Saini, who is contesting from the Ladwa constituency in Kurukshetra district, took the opportunity to thank his supporters and discuss the upcoming results.

At 8:00 AM

Counting Of Votes Begins

The counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 began on Tuesday morning amid heightened security measures. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal had earlier confirmed that 93 counting centres were established across Haryana's 22 districts to manage the vote count for all 90 constituencies in the state.

#WATCH | Visuals from a counting centre in Jind; counting of votes for #HaryanaElections underway pic.twitter.com/izSDV5EZQi — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

To ensure a smooth and secure process, the Election Commission deployed 30 companies of Central Armed Forces at the 93 centres. The elections, conducted in a single phase on October 5, were closely followed by exit poll predictions, which gave an early indication of the possible outcome.

What Do Exit Polls Say?

Pollsters projected a thumping victory for the Congress, with estimates suggesting they might secure between 55 and 62 seats, marking a potential return to power after ten years. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently in power, was expected to face a major setback, with predictions suggesting they would secure only 20 to 25 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was predicted to win up to 1 seat.

Watch LIVE Here:

Follow the Free Press Journal for LIVE updates on the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Results