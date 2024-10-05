Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress Likely To Form Govt In The State With 55-62 Seats, Predict Pollsters

Congress Likely To Form Govt In Haryana | FPJ

Chandigarh: The Exit Poll Results for the elections held in Haryana have been announced after the voting was concluded on all the 90 Assembly seats in single phase on Saturday. The pollsters predicted that Congress will form the government in the state with a thumping majority. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the results for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 on Tuesday (October 8) along with the results of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024.

Most of the exit polls have predicted that Congress will form the government in Haryana after ten years of BJP-rule in the state. Republic has predicted that Congress will get 55-62 seats in the state. AAP will not be able to open its account in the state. BJP to get around 21 seats in the state, predicted Republic.

Axis My India has also predicted that Congress will easily form the government in the state with 50-55 seats. BJP to get 20-25 seats and INLD to get 3-5 seats and others to get 3-5 seats.

Congress to form the government in Haryana after winning 57 out of the 90 seats in the state, predicted ABP survey. It has also predicted that the BJP will win around 27 seats.

Dainik Bhaskar has claimed in the Exit Polls that the Congress will manage to get 44-54 seats, BJP to get 15-29 seats. AAP to continue its dismal performance with 0-1 seat and others will get 4-9 seats.

The Congress seems to be comfortably crossing the majority mark of 46 seats in the state and form the government with a thumping majority. However, the results will be announced on October 8 and the picture will be clear.

The election was held in a single phase on all the 90 Assembly seats on Saturday for which the polling began at 7 Am in the morning and the voting concluded at 6 PM in the evening today. There were a total of over 2 crore people who were eligible to exercise their right to vote in the state. The state reportedly witnessed a voter turnout of around 61 per cent across 90 assembly seats till 5 PM.

Election Commission On Exit Polls

The Election Commission mandated that the Exit Poll Results will be announced only after 6.30 PM to free the voters from external influence. The Election Commission said, “The restriction applies to all forms of media, including newspapers, television channels, radio, online news portals, social media platforms and messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram etc. It also applies to political parties, candidates, polling agencies and any individuals engaged in election-related activities.”

The Election Commission announced that the polling date for the Haryana Assembly elections have been shifted from October 1 to October 5 and the dates for counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana elections were also postponed from October 4 to October 8.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Result

BJP won 40 seats and managed to form the government in the state in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2019. Congress won 31 seats, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) won 10 seats, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) managed to get only 1 seat. During the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, BJP won 5 seats while Congress won on 5 seats. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could not open its account during the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

What Is Exit Poll?

Exit polls are conducted by various media organisations to help identify early trends in the election, such as which candidates or parties are performing well and can provide insight into regional voting patterns and voter turnout.

How Exit Poll Works?

The agencies announcing Exit polls basically ask voters how they voted, why they made their choice and their opinions on key issues that influenced the election. Some exit polls may also include questions about voters' demographic characteristics.