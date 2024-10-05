Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Police Deploy Over 29,000 Personnel, Seize ₹72 Crore Worth Of Contraband During Model Code Of Conduct; VIDEO

Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, Shatrujeet Kapur | PTI

Chandigarh: Haryana Police on Friday claimed to have made elaborate security arrangements across the state to ensure fair and peaceful state assembly elections, scheduled for Saturday, with deployment of 29,462 police personnel, 21,196 home guard personnel and 10,403 SPOs, besides 225 companies of paramilitary forces.

Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, Shatrujeet Kapur, held that maintaining law and order during the election is their top priority to ensure that people can vote impartially without any fear and that police personnel at every level have been clearly instructed on how to act in potential situations.

VIDEO | Haryana Elections 2024: "In the state, there are around 26,000 polling booths at around 10,500 locations. At these locations, 225 paramilitary companies, 29,000 policemen, 21,000 home guards and 11,000 ex-servicemen have been deployed for security at polling booths," says… pic.twitter.com/njswLbotnH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 4, 2024

He held that besides the police deployment, 191 intra-state and 201 inter-state checkpoints have been set up within the state. For voting, a total of 20,629 polling stations have been established at 10,495 locations across the state.

Additionally, 3,616 polling stations have been classified as sensitive, and 145 polling stations as vulnerable, where extra police force will be deployed. Moreover, 516 flying squads, 469 static surveillance teams, and 32 quick response teams have been formed. To ensure law and order and adherence to the Model Code of Conduct, 1,156 patrolling parties have been deployed, patrolling day and night.

Stating that history-sheeters and anti-social elements are being monitored, he said that from August 16 to October 4 - during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period, narcotics, cash, liquor, and valuable metals worth approximately ₹72 crores were seized, out of which around ₹51 crores worth of narcotics, cash, liquor, and valuable metals were seized by Haryana police.

The DGP said that a total of 1,32,225 armed licenses have been issued in the state, out of which 1,21,213 licensed weapons have been deposited in police stations due to the elections. So far, 54 licensed weapons have been seized due to violations of the MCC and 1,080 weapon licenses have been cancelled.