 Haryana Election Results 2024: Counting Of Votes Begins After Exit Poll Predictions Of Thumping Majority For Congress
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Election Results 2024: Counting Of Votes Begins After Exit Poll Predictions Of Thumping Majority For Congress

Haryana Election Results 2024: Counting Of Votes Begins After Exit Poll Predictions Of Thumping Majority For Congress

The Election Commission has made strict security arrangements throughout the state. Agarwal also informed that 30 companies of the Central Armed Forces have been deployed at all 93 counting centres.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
Counting Of Vote Begins In Haryana | Representative Image

Chandigarh: The counting of votes for the recently concluded Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 began amid tight security on Tuesday morning. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal said that 93 counting centres have been set up across the 22 districts in Haryana, and the counting will take place for the elections held across all 90 constituencies in the state.

The Election Commission has made strict security arrangements throughout the state. Agarwal also informed that 30 companies of the Central Armed Forces have been deployed at all 93 counting centres. Elections were held on all 90 seats in a single phase in the state on Saturday (October 5). Pollsters also announced the exit poll results after the elections concluded in Haryana.

According to the exit poll results of major pollsters, the Congress is projected to win and form the government in Haryana after ten years, with 55-62 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to lose the state, with the exit polls predicting it will secure 20-25 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to win 0-1 seat.

The exit poll results are said to be mostly accurate for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, as BJP seemed to be on the back foot during the elections in the state, largely because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mostly absent from the election campaigns. PM Modi is the most prominent figure in the saffron party's election campaigns.

FPJ Shorts
'₹5 Crore And Flat In Pune
'₹5 Crore And Flat In Pune": Father Of Paris 2024 Medalist Swapnil Kusale Makes Eye-Popping Demand
Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Feud Ends? Comedian Has The Last Laugh As Retorts From Ola Boss Dry Up
Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Feud Ends? Comedian Has The Last Laugh As Retorts From Ola Boss Dry Up
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: 'I Am Sure 'Lotus' Will Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says BJP Candidate Gian Chand Gupta
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: 'I Am Sure 'Lotus' Will Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says BJP Candidate Gian Chand Gupta
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024: Objection Window To End Today
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024: Objection Window To End Today

The counting of votes will kick-start with postal ballots, followed by the counting of EVMs after an interval of half an hour. The results will be updated on the official website of the Election Commission of India.

Read Also
Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress Likely To Form Govt In The State With 55-62 Seats, Predict...
article-image

The strong rooms, where the EVMs are stored, will be opened in the presence of the candidates and representatives of the political parties that contested in the election. The Returning Officer and Election Commission of India observers will also be present. The opening of the strong rooms will be video-recorded for documentation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Election Results 2024: Cong-NC Alliance Surges Ahead In J&K By Crossing Majority Mark, Massive...

Election Results 2024: Cong-NC Alliance Surges Ahead In J&K By Crossing Majority Mark, Massive...

Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Moderate Showers, AQI In Poor Category At 115

Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Moderate Showers, AQI In Poor Category At 115

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: 'I Am Sure 'Lotus' Will Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says BJP...

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: 'I Am Sure 'Lotus' Will Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says BJP...

J&K Election Results 2024: 'PDP Hasn't Offered Support,' Says NC Vice President Omar Abdullah While...

J&K Election Results 2024: 'PDP Hasn't Offered Support,' Says NC Vice President Omar Abdullah While...

J&K Election Results 2024: 'We Fought The Good Fight & Results Will Reflect That,' Says National...

J&K Election Results 2024: 'We Fought The Good Fight & Results Will Reflect That,' Says National...