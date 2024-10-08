Haryana Election Results 2024: Counting Of Votes Begins After Exit Poll Predictions Of Thumping Majority For Congress

Counting Of Vote Begins In Haryana | Representative Image

Chandigarh: The counting of votes for the recently concluded Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 began amid tight security on Tuesday morning. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal said that 93 counting centres have been set up across the 22 districts in Haryana, and the counting will take place for the elections held across all 90 constituencies in the state.

The Election Commission has made strict security arrangements throughout the state. Agarwal also informed that 30 companies of the Central Armed Forces have been deployed at all 93 counting centres. Elections were held on all 90 seats in a single phase in the state on Saturday (October 5). Pollsters also announced the exit poll results after the elections concluded in Haryana.

According to the exit poll results of major pollsters, the Congress is projected to win and form the government in Haryana after ten years, with 55-62 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to lose the state, with the exit polls predicting it will secure 20-25 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to win 0-1 seat.

The exit poll results are said to be mostly accurate for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, as BJP seemed to be on the back foot during the elections in the state, largely because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mostly absent from the election campaigns. PM Modi is the most prominent figure in the saffron party's election campaigns.

The counting of votes will kick-start with postal ballots, followed by the counting of EVMs after an interval of half an hour. The results will be updated on the official website of the Election Commission of India.

The strong rooms, where the EVMs are stored, will be opened in the presence of the candidates and representatives of the political parties that contested in the election. The Returning Officer and Election Commission of India observers will also be present. The opening of the strong rooms will be video-recorded for documentation.