Jaijeet Singh takes charge as Thane Police Commissioner; see pics

Thane: Jaijeet Singh took charge as Thane city Commissioner of Police on Tuesday.
Singh, a former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Chief, is a 1990 batch IPS officer and he is an ADG (Additional Director General of Police) ranking officer. Before joining the ATS, Singh was posted at Anti-Corruption Bureau. He was also posted in Railways.
Singh was heading as ATS chief this year when the team arrested two accused in Mansukh Hiren murder case, which was related to the Antillia Bomb scare controversy. The case was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency.
Singh will replace Vivek Phansalkar who was transferred to Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation this month. After Phansalkar was transferred, Suresh Mekhla was handling the additional charge of Commissioner of Police of Thane.
Singh reached the Thane Commissionerate office at 3 pm on Tuesday. He officially joined as the Thane CP today. Following the welcoming ceremony, he was felicitated by the Joint Commissioner of Police Suresh Mekhla.
Singh, who usually avoids the media, on Tuesday left without speaking to the media. Sources from the Thane police claim it was due to the pandemic that he has been avoiding to speak to the media.
