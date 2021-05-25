Jaijeet Singh takes charge as Thane Police Commissioner; see pics

Singh will replace Vivek Phansalkar who was transferred to Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation this month. After Phansalkar was transferred, Suresh Mekhla was handling the additional charge of Commissioner of Police of Thane.

Singh reached the Thane Commissionerate office at 3 pm on Tuesday. He officially joined as the Thane CP today. Following the welcoming ceremony, he was felicitated by the Joint Commissioner of Police Suresh Mekhla.

Singh, who usually avoids the media, on Tuesday left without speaking to the media. Sources from the Thane police claim it was due to the pandemic that he has been avoiding to speak to the media.