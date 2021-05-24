Who is Jaijeet Singh? Meet Maharashtra ATS chief who is set to take charge as Thane Police Commissioner

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief and IPS officer Jaijeet Singh has been appointed as Thane Police Commissioner on Monday.
An official notification regarding the same read, "As per the provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, the following officers in the category of Additional Director General of Police in the Indian Police Service are being transferred."
Singh is set to replace Vivek Phansalkar. Maharashtra Government had last week transferred Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and appointed him as managing director of the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation. The transfer order of Singh came along with trasnfer of other IPS officers.
As per the notice, after the concerned controlling officer dismisses the above officers for appearing at the place of transfer, the concerned officer should assume the post of transfer and submit such report to the government.
Here's all you need to know about Jaijeet Singh who is set to take charge as Thane Police Commissioner
A 1990 batch IPS officer, Singh had been appointed as Maharashtra's ATS chief. Before joining the ATS, Singh was posted as ADG, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).
Singh has served in the state in various capacities including his role in naxal affected districts and in Mumbai.
In 2006, Singh went on deputation to the Government of India to serve as Deputy Inspector General in CISF for a span of four years.
Singh headed the ATS during the Antilia bomb scare probe and the Mansukh Hiren murder case.