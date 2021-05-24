Who is Jaijeet Singh? Meet Maharashtra ATS chief who is set to take charge as Thane Police Commissioner

Here's all you need to know about Jaijeet Singh who is set to take charge as Thane Police Commissioner

A 1990 batch IPS officer, Singh had been appointed as Maharashtra's ATS chief. Before joining the ATS, Singh was posted as ADG, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Singh has served in the state in various capacities including his role in naxal affected districts and in Mumbai.

In 2006, Singh went on deputation to the Government of India to serve as Deputy Inspector General in CISF for a span of four years.

Singh headed the ATS during the Antilia bomb scare probe and the Mansukh Hiren murder case.