Vivek Phansalkar is new MD of Maha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation

Mumbai: In a minor reshuffle, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday transferred Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and appointed him as managing director of the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation. The government has given additional charge to joint commissioner Suresh Kumar Mekhla as the Thane CP till further orders.

The government has appointed the additional director general of police K Venkatesham as the Director of Civil Defence. The post was vacant after the incumbent Rashmi Shukla opted for the Central deputation.

The government has elevated the additional director general of police Sandeep Bishnoi to the rank of Director General of Police. Bishnoi has been appointed as DG (legal and technical).