Sachin Vaze key conspirator in Mansukh Hiren murder case: Maharashtra ATS shares crucial details

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), addressing a press conference on Tuesday, alleged that Sachin Vaze was the conspirator and played a key role in the Mansukh Hiren death case.

ATS chief Jaijeet Singh addressed the press conference on Tuesday. He shared crucial details related to the cases and said that there was enough evidence to prove Vaze's rle in the case.

He said that ATS has seized a Volvo Car from Daman in connection with the murder case.

The car seized today has been sent for analysis by the Forensic Science Laboratory in Mumbai, said Singh.