'Sachin Vaze was reinstated on orders of Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh': Devendra Fadnavis says Sharad Pawar is 'fleeting away from truth'

A day after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh dropped a 'letter bomb' alleging that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the decision of reinstating Vaze into Mumbai Police was that of Singh alone and not of the government.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar told reporters, "The decision to reinstate Vaze into the service was taken by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner and not by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray or Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. "I don't know whether efforts are being made or not to topple the government. All I can say is they will have no impact on the government," Pawar said.

Terming the allegations levelled against Deshmukh serious, Pawar said that Thackeray has full authority to take a decision on the matter. "The allegations against the Maharashtra Home Minister are serious. The Maharashtra CM has the full authority to take a decision regarding an inquiry on these allegations against the Home Minister," he said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said Pawar is "fleeting away from the truth". He said Pawar is the one who has formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and hence, he is defending it. He further alleged that Sachin Vaze was reinstated on the orders of Uddhav Thackeray and Anil Deshmukh.

"Before Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra DG Subodh Jaiswal had submitted a report to Maharashtra Chief Minister regarding corruption over police transfers. But CM didn't act on it. Hence, DG Jaiswal had to resign from his post," Fadnavis said.