Mansukh Hiren death case solved, claims DIG Maharashtra ATS Shivdeep Lande

In a latest development, DIG Maharashtra ATS Shivdeep Lande has claimed that the Mansukh Hiren death case has been solved.

ATS officer Shivdeep Lande in a post on Facebook made the claim that the case has been solved. He wrote, "The highly sensitive Mansukh Hiren murder case has been resolved. I heartily salute all my ATS Police Force colleagues who have done justice in this case in full manner by working day and night for the last several days. This case was one of the most complex cases of my police career till date."

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two persons on Sunday in connection with the Mansukh Hiran death case. According to ATS, the accused Naresh Dhare who is a cricket bookie had provided five fake sim cards to Sachin Waze and suspended Mumbai Police constable Vinayak Shinde.

Shinde was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the Lakhanbhaiya encounter case. After being released on parole in 2020, Shinde has been in touch with Sachin Waze and helped him in his work. Maharashtra ATS said that the two accused, arrested in connection with Mansukh Hiren death case, were presented in the court on Sunday and have been directed to stay in ATS custody till March 30.

Maharashtra ATS is probing if more hands were linked with the case and who is the mastermind behind the crime.