Maharashtra ATS chief Jaijeet Singh appointed as Thane Police Commissioner

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief and IPS officer Jaijeet Singh has been appointed as Thane Police Commissioner on Monday.

An official notification regarding the same read, "As per the provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, the following officers in the category of Additional Director General of Police in the Indian Police Service are being transferred."

Singh is set to replace Vivek Phansalkar. Maharashtra Government had last week transferred Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and appointed him as managing director of the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation.