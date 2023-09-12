ISIS Pune Module Case: NIA Puts Cash Bounty On 4 Terror Accused | FPJ

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of Rs3 lakh each for information about four accused persons in the ISIS Pune module case. The accused are: Mohammad Shahnawaz Shafiuzzama Alam, also known as Shafi Ujjama or Abdullah; Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali; Abdulla Faiyaz Shaikh, also known as Diaperwala; and Talha Liyakat Khan.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of Rs3 lakh each for information about four accused persons in the ISIS Pune module case.

Read Also Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case: NIA Finds Trail Of The Improvised Explosive Device

NIA trying for extradition

According to sources, two of the accused, Faiyaz Shaikh (Diaperwala) and Liyakat Khan, have already fled to Oman. The NIA is pursuing legal channels for their extradition and has shared all case-related details with the nodal agency and the Ministry of External Affairs.



The investigation has found that a workshop for the fabrication, creation and testing of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was organised at Faiyaz Shaikh’s shop. All the accused were involved in this workshop. Faiyaz Shaikh, known as Diaperwala because he owns a diaper shop in the Kondhwa area of Pune, hosted it. Notably, Shamil Nachan and Akif Nachan, two other accused, stayed at Faiyaz Shaikh’s home for a day when they visited Pune with explosive materials to participate in the workshop.



Liyakat Khan is also a resident of Pune and is associated with Faiyaz Shaikh. He too is believed to be a participant in the workshop, the sources said.



Both Faiyaz Shaikh and Liyakat Khan had been radicalised and, under the instructions of the module’s mastermind, Imran Khan, arranged the workshop and invited other suspects, the sources said.

Liyakat Khan’s wife and baby girl departed for Oman on May 2, 2022, while Liyakat Khan himself left on August 12, 2022. Similarly, Faiyaz Shaikh’s wife and two children flew to Oman on June 12, 2022, and he followed suit on July 15, 2022.

Shafiuzzama Alam was staying with the ISIS Ratlam module’s Al-SUFA mastermind Imran and Yunus in a rented flat at Meethanagar in Kondhwa. He managed to escape from police detention while being taken for a house search and is currently on the run.



Haji Ali is also absconding.