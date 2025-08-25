Mumbai News: BMC Removes 952 MT Garbage From Seashore Washed During Heavy Rainfall

The before and after pictures of the seashore site | BMC

Mumbai: The BMC removed as much as 952 metric tonnes of garbage from August 15 to 23, which has washed to the seashores of Mumbai during to the heavy downpour. A total of 380 staff and six machines from the solid waste management department were deployed 24/7 at the Girgaon, Dadar-Mahim, Juhu, Versova, Madh and Gorai beaches to collect the garbage.

The city was lashed with extreme heavy rainfall on August 19 and 20, with several areas received more than 300 mm rainfall. The garbage collection was expedited after that on the instructions of BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and the solid waste management department was directed to ensure proper disposal too.

The maximum- 375 metric tonnes of garbage was collected from Juhu beach with 150 personnel deployed for the job, followed by Dadar-Mahim with 300 metric tonnes and Versova beach with 200 metric tonnes.

Garabe collected from August 15 to 23 from the beaches in metric tonnes (MT):

Girgaon- 23 MT

Dadar-Mahim - 300 MT

Versova- 200 MT

Juhu - 375 MT

Madh-Marve - 34.5 MT

Gorai - 20 MT