 Mumbai News: BMC Removes 952 MT Garbage From Seashore Washed During Heavy Rainfall
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC Removes 952 MT Garbage From Seashore Washed During Heavy Rainfall

Mumbai News: BMC Removes 952 MT Garbage From Seashore Washed During Heavy Rainfall

The garbage collection was expedited after that on the instructions of BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and the solid waste management department was directed to ensure proper disposal too.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 04:35 AM IST
article-image
The before and after pictures of the seashore site | BMC

Mumbai: The BMC removed as much as 952 metric tonnes of garbage from August 15 to 23, which has washed to the seashores of Mumbai during to the heavy downpour. A total of 380 staff and six machines from the solid waste management department were deployed 24/7 at the Girgaon, Dadar-Mahim, Juhu, Versova, Madh and Gorai beaches to collect the garbage. 

The city was lashed with extreme heavy rainfall on August 19 and 20, with several areas received more than 300 mm rainfall. The garbage collection was expedited after that on the instructions of BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and the solid waste management department was directed to ensure proper disposal too. 

Read Also
Mumbai News: Uber 'Premier' Ride Sparks Outrage After Passenger Shares Filthy Car Images, Stench Of...
article-image

The maximum- 375 metric tonnes of garbage was collected from Juhu beach with 150 personnel deployed for the job, followed by Dadar-Mahim with 300 metric tonnes and Versova beach with 200 metric tonnes. 

Garabe collected from August 15 to 23 from the beaches in metric tonnes (MT):

FPJ Shorts
Odisha YouTuber Swept Away By Strong Current While Filiming Reels At Duduma Waterfall (Video)
Odisha YouTuber Swept Away By Strong Current While Filiming Reels At Duduma Waterfall (Video)
Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹28.59 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹28.59 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger
Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger
Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar
Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar

Girgaon-  23 MT

Dadar-Mahim - 300 MT

Versova- 200 MT

Juhu - 375 MT

Madh-Marve - 34.5 MT

Gorai - 20 MT

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹28.59 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam

Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹28.59 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam

Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger

Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger

Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar

Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar

Western Railway To Run Mumbai–Bhavnagar Special Train During Festive Season

Western Railway To Run Mumbai–Bhavnagar Special Train During Festive Season

Palghar Crime News: Nalasopara Tutor Assaulted By Parents After Alleged Molestation Of Minor Student

Palghar Crime News: Nalasopara Tutor Assaulted By Parents After Alleged Molestation Of Minor Student