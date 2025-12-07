 IndiGo Crisis At Mumbai Airport: Frustrated Passengers Demand Answers, Bang Counter Glass Over Missing Baggage; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIndiGo Crisis At Mumbai Airport: Frustrated Passengers Demand Answers, Bang Counter Glass Over Missing Baggage; Video Goes Viral

IndiGo Crisis At Mumbai Airport: Frustrated Passengers Demand Answers, Bang Counter Glass Over Missing Baggage; Video Goes Viral

The IndiGo disruptions have resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays in the last few days, causing hardships to thousands of passengers. As of December 7, about 112 flights were cancelled at Mumbai airport, including 56 departures and arrivals.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Chaos errupted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after passengers lost their cool and got into a heated argument with airline staff at the ticket counter amid IndiGo flight cancellations. A video of the incident went viral, showing passengers demanding answers from the staff about baggage issues and flight delays.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, one frustrated passenger is seen banging on the glass at the counter, claiming he has been waiting at the airport for three to four days without proper food. Several other passengers can be heard repeatedly demanding to meet a manager, alleging that no one was addressing their concerns.

Read Also
Directorate General Of Civil Aviation Gives IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers 24 Hours To Explain Causes Of...
article-image

One passenger is heard shouting, “Madam, teen din se bina khaye piye soye hai yaha pe.” He further explained that his children, stranded in Bengaluru for days, had finally reached Mumbai, but their luggage had not arrived. He added that essential belongings, including his passport and house keys, were still inside the missing luggage.

The IndiGo disruptions have resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays in the last few days, causing hardships to thousands of passengers. As of December 7, about 112 flights were cancelled at Mumbai airport, including 56 departures and arrivals.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Sunny Leone, Powerstar Pawan Singh To Kartik-Ananya; Guests To Grace Salman Khan Hosted Show
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Sunny Leone, Powerstar Pawan Singh To Kartik-Ananya; Guests To Grace Salman Khan Hosted Show
DGCA Issues Show-Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Massive Flight Disruptions, Cites Lapses In Planning And Oversight
DGCA Issues Show-Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Massive Flight Disruptions, Cites Lapses In Planning And Oversight
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 7, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 7, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
IndiGo Grounds 5,000+ Flights, Nearly 8 Lakh Travellers Hit As India Faces Its Worst Aviation Disruption
IndiGo Grounds 5,000+ Flights, Nearly 8 Lakh Travellers Hit As India Faces Its Worst Aviation Disruption
Read Also
IndiGo Flight Delay Turns Into Live Concert; Passenger’s Performance At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral,...
article-image

Against the backdrop of a large number of flights cancelled and delayed at various airports, causing hardships to thousands of passengers, on Saturday, various measures, including capping on airfares and direction to the airline to ensure complete ticket refund for cancelled or delayed flights to all passengers by 8 pm on Sunday were initiated by the ministry as part of efforts to normalise flight operations as well as ensure passenger hardships are reduced.

Read Also
'Ready To Fly For Free': YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Offers Help To IndiGo But On New FDTL To Keep...
article-image

Railways Announces 89 Special Trains

According to Mid Day report, Teams from Western and Central Railway also reached Mumbai airport at both T1 and T2 terminals on Sunday morning to help passengers stranded amid the ongoing IndiGo crisis. According to PTI report, the Railways also announced 89 special trains across all zones to be operated starting Saturday to help people facing travel disruptions due to the mass flight cancellations by IndiGo.

In a coordinated move by the Railway Ministry, the trains, which are to make over 100 trips, were arranged in the shortest possible time after analysis of train traffic situations in major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna, and Howrah, among others.

"The number of special trains and their trips might increase further depending on the traffic scenario. All zones have been asked to make use of all available resources, including rolling stock as well as manpower, to safely operate these trains for the convenience of lakhs of passengers stranded at different parts of the country due to flight cancellations," said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information & Publicity, Railway Board as quoted by PTI.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo Crisis At Mumbai Airport: Frustrated Passengers Demand Answers, Bang Counter Glass Over...

IndiGo Crisis At Mumbai Airport: Frustrated Passengers Demand Answers, Bang Counter Glass Over...

Thane: Man Sentenced To 20 Years' Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexual Assault Of 13-Year-Old Girl

Thane: Man Sentenced To 20 Years' Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexual Assault Of 13-Year-Old Girl

Mumbai High Tide Alert: Waves Expected To Rise At 4.15 Metres On Sunday Afternoon, BMC Tells...

Mumbai High Tide Alert: Waves Expected To Rise At 4.15 Metres On Sunday Afternoon, BMC Tells...

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹33.53 Lakh In Fake Medical Admission Scam

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹33.53 Lakh In Fake Medical Admission Scam

Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 3 Men In 2011 Chembur Jeweller Murder Case

Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 3 Men In 2011 Chembur Jeweller Murder Case