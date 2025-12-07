IndiGo Crisis At Mumbai Airport: Frustrated Passengers Demand Answers, Bang Counter Glass Over Missing Baggage; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Chaos errupted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after passengers lost their cool and got into a heated argument with airline staff at the ticket counter amid IndiGo flight cancellations. A video of the incident went viral, showing passengers demanding answers from the staff about baggage issues and flight delays.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, one frustrated passenger is seen banging on the glass at the counter, claiming he has been waiting at the airport for three to four days without proper food. Several other passengers can be heard repeatedly demanding to meet a manager, alleging that no one was addressing their concerns.

One passenger is heard shouting, “Madam, teen din se bina khaye piye soye hai yaha pe.” He further explained that his children, stranded in Bengaluru for days, had finally reached Mumbai, but their luggage had not arrived. He added that essential belongings, including his passport and house keys, were still inside the missing luggage.

The IndiGo disruptions have resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays in the last few days, causing hardships to thousands of passengers. As of December 7, about 112 flights were cancelled at Mumbai airport, including 56 departures and arrivals.

Against the backdrop of a large number of flights cancelled and delayed at various airports, causing hardships to thousands of passengers, on Saturday, various measures, including capping on airfares and direction to the airline to ensure complete ticket refund for cancelled or delayed flights to all passengers by 8 pm on Sunday were initiated by the ministry as part of efforts to normalise flight operations as well as ensure passenger hardships are reduced.

Railways Announces 89 Special Trains

According to Mid Day report, Teams from Western and Central Railway also reached Mumbai airport at both T1 and T2 terminals on Sunday morning to help passengers stranded amid the ongoing IndiGo crisis. According to PTI report, the Railways also announced 89 special trains across all zones to be operated starting Saturday to help people facing travel disruptions due to the mass flight cancellations by IndiGo.

In a coordinated move by the Railway Ministry, the trains, which are to make over 100 trips, were arranged in the shortest possible time after analysis of train traffic situations in major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna, and Howrah, among others.

"The number of special trains and their trips might increase further depending on the traffic scenario. All zones have been asked to make use of all available resources, including rolling stock as well as manpower, to safely operate these trains for the convenience of lakhs of passengers stranded at different parts of the country due to flight cancellations," said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information & Publicity, Railway Board as quoted by PTI.

