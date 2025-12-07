IndiGo Flight Delay Turns Into Live Concert; Passenger’s Performance At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral, Internet Calls Him ‘Mood Changer’ | WATCH

Mumbai: In a light-hearted moment amid a flight delay, a passenger on an IndiGo Mumbai–Patna flight entertained fellow travellers by performing a live musical set inside the Mumbai International Airport. The passenger, identified as Zayn Raza, is a musician and singer-songwriter.

The video was posted on his official Instagram handle, where he captioned saying, Flight delay tha… toh live concert shuru kar diya, IndiGo ne delay diya, maine melody diya, Mumbai to Patna became Mumbai to *Pata Nahi Kab Jayenge*" The video showed Zayn playing a guitar and singing the popular 2000s Hini song ‘Woh Lamhe’ from the 2005 movie Zeher. The video showed several passengers gathered around him, singing with him as he tried to bring some smiles amid the chaos, and applauded his performance at the end.

Reaction to the Viral Video

Social media users praised the musician for lifting passengers’ spirits during the delay, calling him a “mood changer” and thanking him for helping people relax. While some joked that he must have been “paid by IndiGo,” others appreciated how music brought comfort in a stressful situation.

One user jokingly asked, "You were paid by Indigo, weren't you?"

Another wrote, "Such a mood changer for everyone around in that chaos… music always does its wonders"

"Thank you for reminding them to stop and relax," one user commented on the video.

Another user remarked, "Only in India we enjoy even in tough times ...baaki yeh kahin aur hota toh sab frustrated log dikhte," while some others said, "More power to you guys."

Praising the calming effect of his performance, a user noted, "Voice has calmed down the pressure." Another wrote, "Thank god at least in this chaotic situation we had someone sensible. It is completely normal to become angry nd lose control, but u did a great job diverting their mind."

IndiGo Update So Far

Scenes of frustration played out at airports nationwide. Crowded gates, long queues, families sleeping on the floor, and stranded travellers demanding clarity became a common sight over the days. Earlier on Thursday, the airline issued a public apology acknowledging that its network had experienced widespread disruption. The airline said it extended a heartfelt apology to passengers, regulators and industry stakeholders who were inconvenienced by the cancellations and delays.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) served a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers asking why action shouldn't be taken against him for “large-scale operational failures indicating significant lapses in planning, oversight, and resource management”. Elbers has been given 24 hours to respond. MoCA has launched a high-level inquiry, holding IndiGo directly responsible for five consecutive days of crippling disruptions across the country.