 IndiGo Flight Delay Turns Into Live Concert; Passenger’s Performance At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral, Internet Calls Him ‘Mood Changer’ | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIndiGo Flight Delay Turns Into Live Concert; Passenger’s Performance At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral, Internet Calls Him ‘Mood Changer’ | WATCH

IndiGo Flight Delay Turns Into Live Concert; Passenger’s Performance At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral, Internet Calls Him ‘Mood Changer’ | WATCH

The Mumbai airport continued to witness long queues of passengers today, as flights remained affected amid mass disruptions and cancellations. As of today, December 6, a total of 146 flights were cancelled, including 70 arrivals and 76 departures from Mumbai airport.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 08:32 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In a light-hearted moment amid a flight delay, a passenger on an IndiGo Mumbai–Patna flight entertained fellow travellers by performing a live musical set inside the Mumbai International Airport. The passenger, identified as Zayn Raza, is a musician and singer-songwriter.

The video was posted on his official Instagram handle, where he captioned saying, Flight delay tha… toh live concert shuru kar diya, IndiGo ne delay diya, maine melody diya, Mumbai to Patna became Mumbai to *Pata Nahi Kab Jayenge*" The video showed Zayn playing a guitar and singing the popular 2000s Hini song ‘Woh Lamhe’ from the 2005 movie Zeher. The video showed several passengers gathered around him, singing with him as he tried to bring some smiles amid the chaos, and applauded his performance at the end.

Read Also
Explained: Who Is IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers And Why Modi Govt Wants Him Removed
article-image

Reaction to the Viral Video

Social media users praised the musician for lifting passengers’ spirits during the delay, calling him a “mood changer” and thanking him for helping people relax. While some joked that he must have been “paid by IndiGo,” others appreciated how music brought comfort in a stressful situation.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: City Chokes Under Poor Air Quality As Temperature Stays Around 25°C; Wadala Records ‘Severe’ AQI Of 400
Mumbai Weather Update: City Chokes Under Poor Air Quality As Temperature Stays Around 25°C; Wadala Records ‘Severe’ AQI Of 400
After Kangana, Supriya Sule's Dance Performance, BJP MP Naveen Jindal Grooves To Iconic Song At Daughter's Wedding; VIDEO
After Kangana, Supriya Sule's Dance Performance, BJP MP Naveen Jindal Grooves To Iconic Song At Daughter's Wedding; VIDEO
'Mota Ho Jaaunga..': Rohit Sharma Refuses Cake After India Celebrate SA Series Win; VIDEO
'Mota Ho Jaaunga..': Rohit Sharma Refuses Cake After India Celebrate SA Series Win; VIDEO
PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Each Deceased In Goa Club Fire
PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Each Deceased In Goa Club Fire
Read Also
Aviation Ministry Holds IndiGo Accountable, DGCA Serves Show-Cause Notice To CEO Pieter Elbers
article-image

One user jokingly asked, "You were paid by Indigo, weren't you?"

Another wrote, "Such a mood changer for everyone around in that chaos… music always does its wonders"

"Thank you for reminding them to stop and relax," one user commented on the video.

Another user remarked, "Only in India we enjoy even in tough times ...baaki yeh kahin aur hota toh sab frustrated log dikhte," while some others said, "More power to you guys."

Praising the calming effect of his performance, a user noted, "Voice has calmed down the pressure." Another wrote, "Thank god at least in this chaotic situation we had someone sensible. It is completely normal to become angry nd lose control, but u did a great job diverting their mind."

Read Also
'Ready To Fly For Free': YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Offers Help To IndiGo But On New FDTL To Keep...
article-image

IndiGo Update So Far

Scenes of frustration played out at airports nationwide. Crowded gates, long queues, families sleeping on the floor, and stranded travellers demanding clarity became a common sight over the days. Earlier on Thursday, the airline issued a public apology acknowledging that its network had experienced widespread disruption. The airline said it extended a heartfelt apology to passengers, regulators and industry stakeholders who were inconvenienced by the cancellations and delays.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) served a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers asking why action shouldn't be taken against him for “large-scale operational failures indicating significant lapses in planning, oversight, and resource management”. Elbers has been given 24 hours to respond. MoCA has launched a high-level inquiry, holding IndiGo directly responsible for five consecutive days of crippling disruptions across the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: City Chokes Under Poor Air Quality As Temperature Stays Around 25°C; Wadala...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Chokes Under Poor Air Quality As Temperature Stays Around 25°C; Wadala...

IndiGo Flight Delay Turns Into Live Concert; Passenger’s Performance At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral,...

IndiGo Flight Delay Turns Into Live Concert; Passenger’s Performance At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral,...

Mumbai News: BMC Likely To Invite Tenders For Gargai Dam Next Week; 440 MLD Supply Boost Expected...

Mumbai News: BMC Likely To Invite Tenders For Gargai Dam Next Week; 440 MLD Supply Boost Expected...

Mumbai Civic Update: BMC Gets CRZ Clearance For ₹3,000-Crore Dharavi–Bhandup Water Tunnel...

Mumbai Civic Update: BMC Gets CRZ Clearance For ₹3,000-Crore Dharavi–Bhandup Water Tunnel...

Bombay HC Upholds ₹35.92 Lakh MACT Award To Mother Of 13-Year-Old Accident Victim; Insurer’s...

Bombay HC Upholds ₹35.92 Lakh MACT Award To Mother Of 13-Year-Old Accident Victim; Insurer’s...