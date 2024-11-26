 'I Wanted To Kill Ajmal Kasab, But I Was Just 9,' Says 26/11 Terror Attack Survivor Devika Rotawan As She Reflects On Her Painful Journey & Fight Against Terrorism
At just nine years old, Devika was caught in the crossfire at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on the night of November 26, 2008. She was struck by a bullet in her leg, an injury that continues to haunt her, especially during the winter months when the pain intensifies.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
26/11 Survivor Devika Rotawan | PTI

Mumbai: Devika Rotawan, a survivor of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and a key witness who identified terrorist Ajmal Kasab during trial, vividly remembers the nightmare that forever changed her life.

At just nine years old, Devika was caught in the crossfire at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on the night of November 26, 2008. She was struck by a bullet in her leg, an injury that continues to haunt her, especially during the winter months when the pain intensifies.

Devika Rotawan On 26/11 Terror Attack

Speaking to PTI on the eve of the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, Devika, now 25, said she would never forget that night.

"It's been 16 years, but I can still remember what I was doing, where I was going, and how the attack happened," she said.

Devika recalled she, her father and her brother were on their way to meet her elder brother in Pune on the night of November 26, 2008.

article-image

"We had just arrived at CSMT from Bandra when a bomb blast occurred, followed by a barrage of gunfire. People of all ages were badly injured," she said.

Devika was among the many victims rushed to St. George's Hospital. Overwhelmed by the sight of the injuries and the chaos, she was later transferred to JJ Hospital, where she underwent surgery to remove the bullet.

"I was unconscious for a while," she recalled, adding that she spent over a month in recovery.

Once she was discharged, Devika returned to her native Rajasthan, but the trauma of that night lingered.

When Mumbai Crime Branch contacted her family, asking if she would be willing to testify in court, the family promptly agreed.

"We agreed because both my father and I had seen the terrorists, and I could identify Ajmal Kasab, the man who caused so much pain," Devika added.

Her testimony was crucial in the trial of Kasab, who was later convicted for his role in the attacks.

"I wanted to kill him, but I was just nine. I could do nothing but identify him in court," Devika recalled. The memory of Kasab, who was one of the lone surviving terrorists, still lingers in her mind.

'Terrorism Should Be Eradicated,' Says Devika Rotawan

Devika, who lost her mother in 2006, said she wanted to become an officer to root out terrorism.

"Terrorism should be eradicated. People must speak out against the wrongdoings in our society. It all starts from Pakistan, and that must be stopped," she said, adding that the Indian government can handle such a situation very professionally.

Although her family received support from many, Devika claimed some of her relatives distanced themselves after the incident, and we weren't invited to any functions. "But now, we are getting invitations again".

Devika Rotawan's Resilience Remains Unbroken

Today, while Devika is still recovering physically, her resilience remains unbroken.

"I still feel pain in my leg, and sometimes it swells during the winter, but I am proud that I stood up for what was right. People should come forward and stand with victims," she added.

On the eve of the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack, she urged the public to remember the victims and stand together against terror.

"Terrorism must end, and people must remember what happened on that night. We need to stand with the victims," Devika added.

Devika has completed her graduation and currently lives on rent in Bandra east. The Bombay High Court had directed the Maharashtra government earlier to consider "with sensitivity" the request of Devika Rotawan for allotment of a house under a scheme for the Economically Weaker Section.

Devika said she had received an initial compensation of Rs 3.26 lakh like other survivors. She recalled that then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had helped her get Rs 10 lakh assistance for medical treatment.

Devika said a house was allotted to her family, but its possession is awaited.

About The 26/11 Terror Attack

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by the sea route and opened indiscriminate firing, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores.

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's additional police commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attacks.

The terror strike unfolded on November 26, 2008 and lasted until November 29. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, and the Nariman House Jewish Community Centre were some of the places targeted.

Nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

