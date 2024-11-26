 Mumbai: 16 Years On Since 26/11 Terror Attacks, Coastal Security Continues To Face Critical Problems
Several speedboats deployed to strengthen security postattack have been non-operational for several months. Reports indicate that some boats have been out of service since March 2024 because two maintenance operators have refused to continue work due to non-payment for more than two-and-a-half years.

Dharmesh Thakkar Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
26/11 | File

Mumbai: Today marks 16 years since the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. Despite the horrors of that fateful day, coastal security in Mumbai and across Maharashtra continues to face critical challenges.

Several speedboats deployed to strengthen security postattack have been non-operational for several months. Reports indicate that some boats have been out of service since March 2024 because two maintenance operators have refused to continue work due to non-payment for more than two-and-a-half years. Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore in dues remain unpaid. Of Mumbai’s 23 speedboats, 14 are nonfunctional and gathering dust, leaving only nine operational, according to sources.

Repairs Delayed Due To Lack Of Payments

The lack of payments has delayed repairs, even though the concerned departments in Mumbai have approved funds. The process is currently stuck at the office of the Inspector General (Motor Transport) in Pune. Meanwhile, the non-operational boats are lying unused and covered in tarpaulin at Mazgaon’s Lakdibunder. Maharashtra’s coastline spans 720 kilometres, of which 114 kilometres fall under Mumbai Police jurisdiction. Coastal patrolling in this area is managed by the DCP (Motor Transport-2).

After the attacks, the police acquired 46 boats, including:

■ 19 amphibious boats

■ 4 marine boats (capable of operations underwater and nearshore)

■ 23 speedboats Over time, the 19 amphibious and four marine boats became defunct due to poor maintenance. While the 23 speedboats remained operational, the unpaid operators halted their services. As a result, only nine boats are functional, leaving the police struggling to patrol the coastline. Each speedboat covers 10 kilometres of coastline.

DCP Nimba Patil confirmed that a proposal for Rs 14 crore to modernise the speedboats was received on September 25. However, Patil declined to comment on the pending dues issue. He assured that patrolling has not stopped and that all nine operational boats are being used to cover areas from BARC to Gorai Beach, with 24/7 vigilance. Mumbai has 118 landing points, monitored by Yellow Gate Police Station. Recently, some key points have been equipped with CCTV cameras, but gaps in security persist.

Lack Of Functional Boats Affect Patrolling Activities

The lack of functional boats has also affected patrolling in other coastal districts, from Sindhudurg to Palghar. Under the central government’s Comprehensive Coastal Security Scheme, Maharashtra has been approved for:

■ 12 new coastal police stations

■ 32 check posts

■ 24 barracks

■ 28 interceptor boats

■ 25 jeeps and 57 motorcycles However, implementation of these measures is still in progress and will take time.

