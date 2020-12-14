Hrithik Roshan vs Kangana Ranaut case: FIR transferred to Mumbai Crime branch's CIU

Four years after the Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan filed a complaint against an unknown imposter who was allegedly speaking to actress Kangna Ranaut on his behalf from an email ID, the case has been transferred to the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Crime branch on Monday.

The development came days after Hrithik's counsel approached the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singhregarding the pending investigation. The police forensic expert then was unable to establish any facts about the email ID as it was located in the US and submitted NIL report in June 2017.

In his letter to Mumbai CP, Hrithik's counsel Mahesh Jethmalani through advocate Gunjan Mangla stated that, despite Magistrate's order directing to return the actor's laptop and mobile phone submitted for the investigation he has not collected it as he wanted to assist the police to reach to the real culprit. The copy of the letter is with the FPJ.