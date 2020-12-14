Hrithik Roshan vs Kangana Ranaut case: FIR transferred to Mumbai Crime branch's CIU

Four years after the Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan filed a complaint against an unknown imposter who was allegedly speaking to actress Kangna Ranaut on his behalf from an email ID, the case has been transferred to the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Crime branch on Monday.
The development came days after Hrithik's counsel approached the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singhregarding the pending investigation. The police forensic expert then was unable to establish any facts about the email ID as it was located in the US and submitted NIL report in June 2017.
In his letter to Mumbai CP, Hrithik's counsel Mahesh Jethmalani through advocate Gunjan Mangla stated that, despite Magistrate's order directing to return the actor's laptop and mobile phone submitted for the investigation he has not collected it as he wanted to assist the police to reach to the real culprit. The copy of the letter is with the FPJ.
Back in 2016, on the basis of the actor's complaint an offense of cheating by personation (419) of the IPC and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology act was registered against an unknown imposter at the Cyber police station in the Bandra Kurla- Complex.
In December 2014 as well the actor had filed a complaint that an unknown person was talking to his fans using email-ID hroshan@email.com and with the actress.
When the case was filed the two actors were at loggerheads with both slapping legal notices to each other. According to the reports, Hrithik first sent a legal notice and demanded an apology from Ranaut and to clear their alleged affair that he refuted firmly. Refusing to apologize, Kangana had then sent a counter-notice warning the actor to take back his notice or face a criminal case.
After four years the was transferred to the CIU, it is the same unit which is currently investigating some high voltage cases such as TRP rigging case and fake followers case.