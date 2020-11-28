'Aaditya Pancholi, Hrithik Roshan seem kind souls': Kangana compares insults, legal cases slapped by Maha govt with her exes

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will first study the Bombay High Court's judgement in Kangana Ranaut's bungalow demolition case before deciding the next step.
She said the past orders given by the high court regarding section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act will also be checked.
Section 354A empowers a civic body and its officials to stop any ongoing illegal construction.
Talking to ANI, Pedenkar said, the 354A notice was issued to Ranaut under the MMC Act and due procedure was followed.
"The 354A notice was not only served to the actress, but such notices were issued to many others. Many people had challenged those in the court," she said.
"We haven't received the judgement copy yet, but I will speak to the legal department and municipal commissioner on this issue and assess the court judgement," she added.
She further said “Everyone is surprised that an actress who lives in Himachal, comes here and calls our Mumbai PoK... such 'do takke ke log' want to make Courts arena for political rivalry, it's wrong.”
Reacting to this, Kangana quote-tweeted and wrote, “The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls .... I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much.”
For those unversed, Kangana was reportedly in a relationship with the two actors who were already married. The ‘Queen’ actor’s explosive statements made against them resulted in legal actions against her.
On Friday, the Bombay High Court declared the BMC's action of demolishing part of Ranaut's bungalow on September 9 as illegal and said it smacks of malafide intentions.
A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla said it was appointing private firm m/s Shetgiri as the valuer to assess the damages caused in order to calculate the compensation amount due to Ranaut.