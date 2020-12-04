Kangana Ranaut reacts to legal notices against her, says 'mujhe mahan banake he dum lenge'

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday reacted to legal notices piling up against her.

"Film mafia filed many cases on me, last night Javed Akhtar filed one more, Maharashtra government filing one case every hour now congress in Punjab is also joined the gang.... Lagta hai mujhe mahan banake he dum lenge (I think they will take a break only after making me great.) Thank you," Kangana Ranaut tweeted from her verified account on Friday reacting to a news piece talking about the legal notice.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee sent a legal notice to Kangana, seeking an "unconditional apology" for her "derogatory" tweets against farmers and activists involved in the farmers protest against the Centre's three Farm Laws, the committee's president.

"We have sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as anti-national. We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest," Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of DSGMC tweeted.