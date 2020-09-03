Horrific: Twitter mourns demise of Pune journalist Pandurang Raykar, who died due to ‘lack of care’ at govt COVID-19 centre

Pune Journalist Pandurang Raykar, who tested COVID-19 positive, died due to lack of care at Jumbo COVID Centre, his family members alleged.

Pune District Administration has asked the Sassoon Hospital Dean to investigate if there was a failure in treatment protocol while providing treatment to Raykar.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) stated that Raykar was kept on oxygen in Jumbo COVID Centre and in the evening of September 1, he was stable but he was later shifted to ICU.

The relatives of Raykar had decided to shift him to a private hospital on Tuesday. But in such a situation it was not right to shift him with a normal ambulance hence efforts were being made to make cardiac ambulance available and meanwhile his treatment as per COVID19 protocol was being conducted, as per the Corporation.

However, early morning at around 4:30 am today 2nd September his health condition worsened and his oxygen level dropped to 50-55. He was put on a ventilator; he was given all types of treatment required for life-saving but his condition did not improve and at around 5:30 am he lost his life. The reason for death was cardiorespiratory failure secondary due to COVID19.

"There's chaos, doctors aren't trained. They made centres worth crores but couldn't arrange cardiac ambulance to shift him. That's why he died," said Akshara Shendage, sister of the deceased journalist.