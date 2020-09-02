No ambulance in Pune: Journalist Pandurang Raykar dies due to COVID-19; Ajit Pawar orders inquiry

Here is the sequence of events:

1. Pandurang Raykar suffered from cold and fever on August 20, after which he went to the doctor for treatment.

2. He was tested for COVID-19 on August 27. However, the test was negative.

3. The next day, he went to his village Kopargaon in Ahmednagar district.

4. His health deteriorated at his village and his antigen test also came positive.

5. On the night of August 30, he was brought to Pune by ambulance for treatment. He was admitted to the newly-inaugurated Jumbo Hospital's ICU.

6. Raykar's conditioned further worsened. On Tuesday, his oxygen level dropped to 78 and he needed a cardiac ambulance to transfer him to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital which is barely 7 km from the Jumbo COVID Centre. Many failed attempts were made to get an ambulance. An ambulance didn't have a ventilator, another didn't have a doctor.

7. An ambulance finally reached early morning but by then Raykar had passed away at 5.30 AM.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has ordered a probe into the matter, reported TV9 Marathi.