Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,627 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 98,695; death toll reaches 2,375

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,627 in the last 24 hours to 98,695 on Wednesday.

With 43 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,375, he said.

A total of 1,408 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 15,423 during the day, he said.

As per the update, 80,897 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 6,215 tests conducted on Monday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,64,021, Mohol said.