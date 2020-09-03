Coronavirus in Pune: With 1,627 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 98,695; death toll reaches 2,375

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,627 in the last 24 hours to 98,695 on Wednesday.
With 43 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,375, he said.
A total of 1,408 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 15,423 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 80,897 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 6,215 tests conducted on Monday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,64,021, Mohol said.
Pune district reported 3,535 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,77,282 on Wednesday, a health official said.
He said the death toll reached 4,257 with 74 more patients succumbing to the novel coronavirus infection in the western Maharashtra district.
Also, 1,408 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.
"Of the 3,535 cases, 1,627 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), where the count rose to 98,695.
"With 1,011 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 tally increased to 51,307," he said.
The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 27,280, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
