This 2-year-old from Pune is probably the smartest toddler you've ever seen

Kids are smart and the fact is certainly not unknown to us looking their abilities and achievements in recent times. And certainly they never fail to baffle boomers and millennials.

Take for example this two-year-old boy Hrishanksingh Rohitsing Pardeshi from Maharashtra's Pune city. Born on November 7, 2017, the toddler can identify 25 alphabets, eight planets, twelve countries on the globe, flags of four countries, ten states by shapes, and four parts of trees.