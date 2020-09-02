This 2-year-old from Pune is probably the smartest toddler you've ever seen

Kids are smart and the fact is certainly not unknown to us looking their abilities and achievements in recent times. And certainly they never fail to baffle boomers and millennials.
Take for example this two-year-old boy Hrishanksingh Rohitsing Pardeshi from Maharashtra's Pune city. Born on November 7, 2017, the toddler can identify 25 alphabets, eight planets, twelve countries on the globe, flags of four countries, ten states by shapes, and four parts of trees.
Interestingly, the kid can even recite eleven nursery rhymes, four Sanskrit shlokas, answer four cloud-based questions, five national-based questions just at the young age of 2 years, 8 months, and 17 days, as confirmed on July 24, 2020.
Surely the toddler has stunned several people out there. This is something rare and it is indeed a proud moment for the toddler's family.
Well, studies have shown that babies and kids "know, observe, explore, imagine and learn more than we would ever have thought possible."
The toddlers' abilities will surely remind one of those days we probably only knew few words that our parents taught us while chasing us to feed.
