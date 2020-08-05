Modern Family 2.0: Toddler climbs 10,000 ft Swiss Alps with 7-year-old sister and parents

"Some family trips are just a little bit different," said a Twitter user, while reacting to the pictures of climber Leo Holding's family. Holding's three-year-old son Jackson and seven-year-old daughter Freya accompanied their parents on a 10,853 feet mountain climb. The siblings have become the youngest people ever to reach the summit of the Paz Badile mountain in Switzerland. Freya, 7, climbed the peak herself, becoming the youngest person to do so unaided.

Leo Holding and his wife Jessica are professional climbers, who decided to take an adventurous family trip. The family of four began their climb on July 25 and finished it on the 27th.

After the pictures of the family were shared online by a media portal, it received mixed reactions on the internet.

A user commented, "Brilliant! Love this ! I’m sure every safety precaution was taken ..better than sitting all day at a screen eating junk food !"

Another wrote, "We all know kids love the climb and be adventurous in their toddler and junior years and I guess inspiration of being adventurous does come from the parents. Other parents are too protective and won't let a child get dirty let alone climb a mountain! ."

Here are a few reactions: