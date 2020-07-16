Terrifying video of mountaineers scrambling over Germany's Watzmann is making the internet feel 'nauseous'

A terrifying video of two mountaineers hiking Germany's Watzmann mountain is going viral on the internet. The video shows YouTuber Zabination's two-day hike with 'incredible' views, down the famous lake Königssee.
2713m Grosser Watzmann is the highest peak standing entirely within Germany. Looming almost 2000 meters above the green waters of Königssee, Watzmann’s graceful mass provides a postcard-perfect backdrop to the city of Berchtesgaden, in Bavaria’s southeastern corner.
A clip of the video was shared on Twitter and it left netizens feeling 'nauseous'. Tweeple took to the comments section to react to the video.
A user wrote, "I want 2 know the science behind this making me feel sick & those guys walking as if they're walking a footpath. This for me, is impossible. It's basically fear but I cant mentally balance the risk. It just amazes me the huge difference in two human brains when it comes to this."
"My god! I fall over just walking on the pavement - whilst thrilling, this would be my last ‘hike’," wrote another.
Check out the reactions here:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)