'At least Americans have a choice': Twitter trolls Global Times editor for comment on US elections

After warning India of China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its military spending and calling PM Narendra Modi's Leh visit a political stunt, Chinese govt mouthpiece Global Times' Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin has now gone on to tweet about the United States.
With the US Presidential elections around the corner, Hu Xijin said that the American voters have to choose between two candidates both of whom are in their 70s. This is a tragedy of American democracy, he said.
"Energy decreases with age. These two old men cannot be the best candidate for US presidency, but the US system cannot select the most suitable people," he added.
Meanwhile, Twitter users trolled the Global Times Editor-in-Chief. "Well, at least Americans have a choice. Unlike the Chinese," a Twitter user said. "Xi Jinping, 67, should retire in the next three years, state-backed newspaper editor seems to be subtweeting here," said another Twitter user.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday exuded confidence of winning the November polls, asserting that he will turn around the country's economy for the second time.
"This is a very important election. We have done a great job. We had to turn it off, as I said, turn it off, now we have started it again. As you know, they announced two weeks ago record job numbers, almost five million people, and that be the last month, which was also a record, 2.8 million people. Nobody has ever done what we have done and now we are doing it twice," Trump told reporters at a White House press conference.
"And I think by Election Day, you are going to see some incredible numbers. The third quarter is going to be really good. The fourth quarter is going to be great, but the next year is going to be one of the best economic years. So hopefully, I will be able to be the president, where we say look at the great job I did," he said.
(With PTI inputs)
