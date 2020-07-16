'At least Americans have a choice': Twitter trolls Global Times editor for comment on US elections

After warning India of China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its military spending and calling PM Narendra Modi's Leh visit a political stunt, Chinese govt mouthpiece Global Times' Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin has now gone on to tweet about the United States.

With the US Presidential elections around the corner, Hu Xijin said that the American voters have to choose between two candidates both of whom are in their 70s. This is a tragedy of American democracy, he said.

"Energy decreases with age. These two old men cannot be the best candidate for US presidency, but the US system cannot select the most suitable people," he added.