'Gundaraj In Maharashtra': Uddhav Thackeray Shares VIDEO Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve's Bodyguard Thrashing Car Driver In Neral

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders from last few days have been attacking the Mahayuti government for the crippling law and order situation in the state. On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray attacked the government saying that he is waiting for law and order in Maharashtra and the government is unable to see plight of people.

Thackeray said this sharing a video of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA's Mahendra Thorve's bodyguard recklessly beating a person at broad daylight in Neral. Thorve is the sitting MLA from Karjat constituency and Neral is part of it.

महाराष्ट्रात गुंडाराज! मिंधेंच्या आमदाराच्या, महेंद्र थोरवे ह्यांच्या 'शिवा' नावाच्या बॉडीगार्डने नेरळ येथे भर दिवसा, भर रस्त्यात एका व्यक्तीला मारहाण केली. त्या व्यक्तीची बायका मुलं रडत होती, पण कोणी मदतीला यायची हिम्मत केली नाही...

कायद्याच्या चिंधड्या, लोकांचे हाल!



— ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) September 11, 2024

In his post on X, the former chief minister said, "Gangsters in Maharashtra! MLA Mahendra Thorve's bodyguard named 'Shiva' beat up a person on the road in broad daylight in Neral. The man's wife and children were crying, but no one dared to come to help..."

"The law and order situation has gone to ashes. It is not only in Karjat, but hooliganism has increased across the state. Waiting fir law and order," he added.

So far no one from government or police have responded on the incident.

In the video, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief has shared shows a middle-aged man in a green t-shirt hitting a car driver recklessly with a rod. The incident happened on middle of the road in broad day light. A woman can also be heard crying for help.

The video which is now taking taking rounds on social media, has raised questions in the minds of citizen on rising criminal acts in the state. People are questioning if any action will be taken by the government in this case.

Recently, the MVA leaders had slammed the government on rising crimes in the saying that Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has failed to maintain the law and order situation in the state and demanded his resignation.