 'Gundaraj In Maharashtra': Uddhav Thackeray Shares VIDEO Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve's Bodyguard Thrashing Car Driver In Neral
MVA's allegations on the state's crippling law and order situation continued on Wednesday after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray shared a video on social media showing the bodyguard of Shinde Sena's MLA Mahendra Thorve thrashing a person in Neral. 'It's not only Karjat, hooliganism has risen across Maharashtra,' he said.

Devashri BujbalUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab from the video shared by Uddhav Thackeray | X@ShivSenaUBT

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders from last few days have been attacking the Mahayuti government for the crippling law and order situation in the state. On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray attacked the government saying that he is waiting for law and order in Maharashtra and the government is unable to see plight of people.

Thackeray said this sharing a video of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA's Mahendra Thorve's bodyguard recklessly beating a person at broad daylight in Neral. Thorve is the sitting MLA from Karjat constituency and Neral is part of it.

In his post on X, the former chief minister said, "Gangsters in Maharashtra! MLA Mahendra Thorve's bodyguard named 'Shiva' beat up a person on the road in broad daylight in Neral. The man's wife and children were crying, but no one dared to come to help..."

"The law and order situation has gone to ashes. It is not only in Karjat, but hooliganism has increased across the state. Waiting fir law and order," he added.



So far no one from government or police have responded on the incident.

In the video, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief has shared shows a middle-aged man in a green t-shirt hitting a car driver recklessly with a rod. The incident happened on middle of the road in broad day light. A woman can also be heard crying for help.



The video which is now taking taking rounds on social media, has raised questions in the minds of citizen on rising criminal acts in the state. People are questioning if any action will be taken by the government in this case.

Recently, the MVA leaders had slammed the government on rising crimes in the saying that Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has failed to maintain the law and order situation in the state and demanded his resignation.

