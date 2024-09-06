Badlapur Station Firing: 'Law & Order In Maharashtra Has Collapsed', MVA's Wadettiwar, Aaditya Thackeray Slam Fadnavis For Being Too Busy In Politics

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar slams Devendra Fadnavis for crippling law & order situation in Maharashtra | File Images

Mumbai: Following the shocking incident of Thursday inside Badlapur railway station where a man opened fire on two other men, the opposition MVA on Friday launched verbal attacks on the Mahayuti government over the weakened law and order situation in Maharashtra.

Leader of Opposition Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar said, "Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis is too busy in politics."

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: On reports of firing at Badlapur railway station, LoP Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar says, "...The law and order situation in Maharashtra has completely deteriorated. What is the Maharashtra Home Minister doing?... Incidents like these had… pic.twitter.com/3qzDOgQxKF — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

Reacting on the Badlapur firing incident, Congress leader Wadettiwar said, "In last few days 242 crimes are recorded which consisted weapons. The law and order situation in Maharashtra has completely deteriorated. What is the Maharashtra Home Minister doing? Incidents like these had never happened in Maharashtra before."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "At the time when crimes in Maharashtra are on the rise, the home minister of the state (Devendra Fadnavis) is busy dividing political parties, dividing family, teaching false history and spreading propaganda."

Law and order in Maharashtra is deteriorating day by day. Be it violence against women, Koyta gang-like incidents or frequent shootings. Yesterday there was firing at Badlapur railway station! Cities and towns in Maharashtra are plagued by crimes," the MLA from Mumbai's Worli posted on X.

What Happened In Badlapur

An incident of firing occurred at Badlapur railway station on Thursday around 6 p.m., creating a tense atmosphere when a young man opened fire on two people, injuring one. The shooter, Vikas Pagare, 25, has been arrested. Preliminary information reveals that the incident was the result of a dispute over money matters.

A video of the incident went viral, showing passengers running in panic. The police pursued the shooter in a dramatic chase and apprehended him.