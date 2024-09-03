 'Law & Order In Maharashtra Is Missing, Fadnavis & DGP Shukla Should Resign', Demands Congress' Nana Patole
The Maharashtra Congress President said that following the incidents of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse and Badlapur school sexual abuse case, which has displayed the weakened law and order situation in the state, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and DGP Rashmi Shukla should be removed from their positions.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 06:23 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole slammed the Mahayuti government for the crippled law and order situation in the state following recent incidents of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse and Badlapur school sexual abuse case. Taking the responsibility, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla should resign from their posts, Patole demanded.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday Patole said, "Devendra Fadnavis has failed to handle the deteriorating the law and order situation in Maharashtra. While, DGP Rashmi Shuka is trying to protect the culprits in the Badlapur incident and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse."

"Why isn't the sculptor Jaydeep Apte not arrested yet? The accused in the Badlapur incident is missing because of the misfunctioning of the Home Minister and DGP of Maharashtra. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should look into the matter and both Fadnavis and Shukla should removed from their posts," Nana Patolde demanded.

In an press meet organised at Tilak Bhavan, Patole alleged that as the Badlapur school is connected to BJP-RSS, the director is been protected by the government and DGP Shukla is contributing to the efforts.

Responding to the recent statements by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in support of Ramgiri Maharaj in which two FIRs are filed against him for delivering hate speech, Patole said, "No one has the right to insult any religion. Nitesh Rane threatens and abuses the police but no actions are taken against him. Our aim is to restore peace in Maharashtra."

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the recent incidents like Shivaji Maharaj state collapse in Malvan's Rajkot Fort and Badlapur school case where two four-year-old girls were sexually abused, has created uproar across the state. The incidents received massive verbal attacks and political backlashes.

The opposition MVA alliance has been strongly protesting against the Eknath Shinde-led government. It has also organised a 'Jode Mara' (shoe beating) proest against the Mahayu government on Sunday.

