Greta 'Toolkit' case suspect Shantanu move Bombay HC for anticipatory bail

Shantanu Muluk, suspect in the ongoing 'Toolkit' document case related to the farmers' protest, on Monday moved the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail.

Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of Toolkit document. The Delhi Police on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu in the case.

"Non-bailable warrants were issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. The two are involved in the toolkit matter," Delhi Police said earlier today.

Delhi police had earlier said Ravi was one of the editors of 'Toolkit' document.