Who is Nikita Jacob? Bombay High Court lawyer involved in Greta Thunberg's 'Toolkit' case

The curious case of activist Disha Ravi's arrest has spilled many beans in connection with Greta Thunberg's toolkit case. Soon after her arrest, another name, Nikita Jacob, was revealed during an investigation.
Jacob, 30, is a lawyer by profession who holds experience of seven years and as per a report in India Today she claims to have been into environmental activism through an NGO but has never been associated with any political party.
Graduated from ILS Law College in Pune, Nikita handles only civil cases. She has worked under the chamber of senior advocate Girish Godbole. Reacting on her involvement in the controversial case, Godbole said, "The development came as a surprise, Nikita worked as my junior for about 3 years. She was good at her work. But, we never imagined that she would face a criminal case someday."
Though most of her classmates from ILS Law College were not aware of her interest in environmental activism. Another senior advocate on condition of anonymity revealed, "She was crying so much when she recently called and sought help. I promised to help but she never got back."
On other hand, Delhi Police who has been leading the case, claimed that Nikita had links with a political party, but AAP’s national spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon denied knowing the advocate. AAP leader Raghav Chadha too denied Nikita being a member of the party.
Soon after the registration of the case, Delhi Cyber Cell has blocked Nikita's social media profiles for the last few days. She had complained to friends and family about how her social media accounts were being misused by trolls.
According to her LinkedIn profile, she has worked with SK Legal Associates for nearly two years and handled civil and commercial litigation matters, primarily in the Bombay High Court, and also worked as a legal consultant at a private firm on contractual basis.
Jacob has filed a plea in which she has sought transit anticipatory bail for a period of four weeks so that she can approach the court concerned in Delhi to apply for pre-arrest bail. Delhi Police sources said she went underground after a Special Cell team went to search her house on February 11.