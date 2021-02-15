Who is Nikita Jacob? Bombay High Court lawyer involved in Greta Thunberg's 'Toolkit' case

The curious case of activist Disha Ravi's arrest has spilled many beans in connection with Greta Thunberg's toolkit case. Soon after her arrest, another name, Nikita Jacob, was revealed during an investigation.

Jacob, 30, is a lawyer by profession who holds experience of seven years and as per a report in India Today she claims to have been into environmental activism through an NGO but has never been associated with any political party.

Graduated from ILS Law College in Pune, Nikita handles only civil cases. She has worked under the chamber of senior advocate Girish Godbole. Reacting on her involvement in the controversial case, Godbole said, "The development came as a surprise, Nikita worked as my junior for about 3 years. She was good at her work. But, we never imagined that she would face a criminal case someday."

Though most of her classmates from ILS Law College were not aware of her interest in environmental activism. Another senior advocate on condition of anonymity revealed, "She was crying so much when she recently called and sought help. I promised to help but she never got back."