'At 21...': Amid furore over Disha Ravi's arrest, RW Twitter shares personal achievements to take a swipe at climate activist

Social media users are presently vying to outdo themselves by highlighting their achievements at the age of 21. And while we have to admit that some on Twitter have rather impressive credentials, others would perhaps have been better served to not attempt the trend in the first place. But what began as a way to criticise 21-year-old Disha Ravi, has now moved in a slightly different direction.

The "at 21" trend appears to have begun as a right wing effort to take a swipe at the young climate change activist who was recently linked to the protest 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg. Now, both the farmers protest and the toolkit case appear to have been forgotten as people reference all and sundry - from Akbar to Elon Musk - in a bid to have the last word.

Nearly 1.5 million tweets later, the phrase "at 21" continues to be a trending topic on the microblogging site, with many recollecting their life at the tender age of 21. And for those who did not wish to talk about their own lives at the age of 21 - well that certainly was not a deterrent here.

"At 21, Saurabh Kalia was selected for the IMA. At 21, Param Vir Chakra Arun Khetarpal was martyred in the Battle of Basantar. At 21, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first ODI century against Australia. At 21, PV Sindhu became the 1st Indian to win a silver in badminton at the Olympics," tweeted BJP Lok Sabha MP PC Mohan.