'At 21...': Amid furore over Disha Ravi's arrest, RW Twitter shares personal achievements to take a swipe at climate activist

Social media users are presently vying to outdo themselves by highlighting their achievements at the age of 21. And while we have to admit that some on Twitter have rather impressive credentials, others would perhaps have been better served to not attempt the trend in the first place. But what began as a way to criticise 21-year-old Disha Ravi, has now moved in a slightly different direction.
The "at 21" trend appears to have begun as a right wing effort to take a swipe at the young climate change activist who was recently linked to the protest 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg. Now, both the farmers protest and the toolkit case appear to have been forgotten as people reference all and sundry - from Akbar to Elon Musk - in a bid to have the last word.
Nearly 1.5 million tweets later, the phrase "at 21" continues to be a trending topic on the microblogging site, with many recollecting their life at the tender age of 21. And for those who did not wish to talk about their own lives at the age of 21 - well that certainly was not a deterrent here.
"At 21, Saurabh Kalia was selected for the IMA. At 21, Param Vir Chakra Arun Khetarpal was martyred in the Battle of Basantar. At 21, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first ODI century against Australia. At 21, PV Sindhu became the 1st Indian to win a silver in badminton at the Olympics," tweeted BJP Lok Sabha MP PC Mohan.
"At 21, I was in a law school, fully well aware that age of 21 is no defence under Indian Penal Code; nor is a letter signed by "eminent" artists and "distinguished" writers, a bail application," jibed another user.
Of course these tweets were impetus enough for the "other half" of Twitter to hit back with counter-comments. And so, many took this as an opportunity to highlight the achievements of Disha Ravi as well as taking potshots at BJP leaders over their achievements by the age of 21. Some contented themselves with mocking the parallels drawn by those on the other side of the situation.
"The Kasab comparison in particular is masterful in how blindingly stupid it is. It has to be part of some larger strategy. Make a comparison that is so senseless that people are dumbstruck and then interpret their lack of response as a victory," critiqued one user.
"This is when all parents will now tell their college-going children to avoid all protests, activism and citizen involvement," said journalist Faye DSouza sharing the video clip of Disha emerging from the courtroom.
"Nobody cares what you did at 21 because chances are it didn't benefit anyone else. Get over yourselves and help preserve human rights," suggested another user.
There has been no clear victor thus far. And as the tweets keep coming, the situation gets increasingly chaotic, and further away from the discussion about Disha Ravi and the farmers protest.