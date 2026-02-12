Girder Link Between Metro 4 & Metro 5 To Be Completed As Kapurbawadi Obstruction Removed In Thane | Representational Image | File Pic

Mumbai: The long-pending physical connection between Metro Line 4 and Metro Line 5 at Kapurbawdi in Thane is set to move forward after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) began demolishing a building that had been obstructing both the metro alignment. The demolition will enable the launching of the girder linking the two corridors, which had remained incomplete due to the obstruction.

Kapurbawdi Station Link

Although construction of the common metro station named Kapurbawdi is ongoing, the girder required to connect Metro Line 5 with Metro Line 4 connecting this station could not be completed because the building fell directly in the metro pathway. With the structure now being cleared, MMRDA can proceed with completing the missing link between the two corridors.

Project Progress Status

Metro Line 4 runs between Wadala, Kasarvadavli and Gaimukh, while Metro Line 5 connects Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan. Civil works on Metro Line 4 are about 75 per cent complete, while over 95 per cent of the Thane–Bhiwandi stretch under Phase 1 of Metro Line 5 has been completed. Final finishing works are currently underway on the Metro Line 5 section between Thane and Bhiwandi.

Trial Runs Underway

MMRDA has already started trial runs on a 10-km stretch on metro 4 between Cadbury and Gaimukh in Thane and plans to launch metro services in this year only. With the Kapurbawdi link now progressing, trial runs on the Metro Line 5 corridor are also expected to begin soon, as per sources.

Car Shed Arrangement

In the interim, MMRDA has decided to operate Metro Line 4 without a dedicated car shed. Construction of the Kaseli car shed along the Metro 5 is progressing rapidly. Once completed, the Kaseli facility is expected to address the car shed requirement for Metro Line 4 as well.

