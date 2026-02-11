Mumbai: Santacruz Police Arrests Victim's Friend in Juhu Koliwada Sack Murder; Extra Marrital Affair Suspected

Santacruz Police Arrest Friend in Juhu Koliwada Sack Murder; Extra Marrital Affair Suspected | Representative Pic

Mumbai: The Santacruz police made an arrest in connection with the murder of a man whose partially decomposed body was found stuffed in a sack on the Juhu Koliwada beach on Monday, February 9.

The accused, identified as Wahid Ali, is believed to have killed the victim over a suspected extramarital affair with the victim’s wife.

The case came to light on Monday after a suspicious sack was discovered lying along the shoreline at Juhu Koliwada. The remains were sent for post-mortem examination while a probe was launched to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances of the crime.

Details of the Investigation

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, the investigation was conducted under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Yogesh Shinde and Officer Sakharam Mole. Teams led by Assistant Inspectors Tushar Sawant, Suyog Amritkar, Bhushan More, Vijay Khandagale, and Sub-Inspector Sameer Bodke were assigned to track down leads.

Police first focussed on identifying the victim andcollected missing person reports from several police stations across the city. The breakthrough came when they matched the body with a man reported missing from the Malvani area.

The deceased, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was residing in Malvani with his wife. During the inquiry, police scanned CCTV footage and spoke to local residents. Multiple accounts suggested that the victim was last seen with Wahid, a friend who also knew the couple. This led investigators to take Wahid into custody for questioning.

According to MT, during interrogation, police learned that Wahid allegedly had an affair with the victim’s wife. According to the probe, Wahid called the victim to his garment factory after work hours, allegedly intoxicated him, and then killed him using a sharp weapon. He later dismembered the body, packed it in a sack, and dumped it in the sea to destroy evidence.

