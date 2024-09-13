Ganpati Visarjan, Day 6: 48,044 Bappa Idols Immersed; 20,209 Eco-friendly Immersions

Ganpati Visarjan | File Image

Mumbai: As the end of the Ganpati festival nears, more and more Bappa idols are been immersed. On Thursday, 6-days Ganpati visarjans were done which also included idols of Lordess Gauri. The visarjan rituals which began in the morning, followed by processions and 'Bappa Morya' chants went on till wee hours of Friday.

As per informartion provided by the civic body, upto 6 am of Friday, total 48,044 idols were immersed, which included 535 sarvajanik mandal Ganpatis, 41,154 Gharguti (home) and 63,55 Lordess Gauri idols.

There is rising trend of eco-friendly festival celebrations to prevent environmental damage. The government also installs Artificial lakes to eco-friendly visarjans. This year, the municipal corporation has installed 189 Artificial ponds for Ganpati visarjans.

Out of the total Ganpati visarjans in Mumbai on Thursday, 20,209 were immersed in Artificial lakes/ponds installed by the civic body. Rest were done at Natural spots (seashores and lakes). Of the total idols immersed in Artifcial lakes, 124 were sarvajanik mandal Ganpatis, 17,603 were Gharguti and 2,482 were Gauri idols.

No untoward incident reported during Immersion, the civic body said.

After 1.5 days of Ganpati visarjan on Sunday, the devotees immersed 5-days Ganpati on Wednesday. Around 39.46 per cent of Ganpati idols were immersed in eco-friendly manner in Artificial ponds and rest were immersed at Natural spots.