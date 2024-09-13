Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol'

Janmejay Sharan, Arun Kumar Sharma and Guest | File Photo

Mumbai: A 26-foot-high paper idol of Ganesha at an office building in Chandivali claims to be one of the most eco-friendly Ganeshotsav celebrations in the city

The idol made of tissue paper held together with glue and built around a metal frame is entirely recyclable, says the Namo Namo Sanghatan Trust which has put up the idol at the Boomerang building, a sprawling office complex. While the paper and metal can be used again, the pandal is unique because the idol was created at the spot.

Boomrang Ka Raja | File Photo

On visarjan day, a tall shower will pour water on the idol, dissolving the delicate tissue in 30 minutes. "This means there will be no procession on the road with polluting vehicles and no crowds. There will be no worry about law and order. It is environmentally friendly in the complete sense," said Arun Kumar Sharma, president of Namo Namo Sangathan, an organisation dedicated to promoting welfare schemes introduced by the Prime Minister.

janmejay sharan & Arun Kumar Sharma | File Photo

The 'Boomerang Ka Raja' has created a record after being certified as the 'world’s tallest eco-friendly Ganpati idol' by the International Book of Records, an India-based keeper of records.

Weighing 300 kilograms, the idol was crafted using 3.5 lakh sheets of paper, 22 kilograms of glue, and 45 kilograms of metal. The idol was designed by Rajesh Digambar Mayekar who has been sculpting eco-friendly Ganpati idols since 2007. The paint used on the idol is poster colours that are less toxic than conventional emulsions used on plaster-of-Paris idols.

Sharma said that the Ganeshotsav tradition at the Boomerang building is now 10 years old. "Initially we used idols made of shaadu maati (natural clay), but shifted to paper idols during the COVID-19 pandemic. He remarked, "It’s not just about the size, but about setting an example for a greener future," he added. The pandal was inaugurated by Ayodhya’s Rasik Peethadhishwar Mahant Janmejay Sharan.