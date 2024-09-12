Ganesh Utsav 2024: 8 Vibrant Ganpati Pandals You Must Visit In Bhopal

By: Yash Ahuja | September 12, 2024
Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival celebrating Lord Ganesha's birth, is widely observed in Madhya Pradesh with grand processions and idol immersions, especially in cities like Indore and Bhopal. Here are top Pandals to visit in Bhopal.
1. 5. No ke Raja: This tall Ganesh statue features Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati above Ganpati's Head. This mesmerizing statue is a symbol of Lord Ganesh's wrath Location: 5. Number Market, Bhopal
Pic By: Mahesh Vishwakarma
2. Karond Ke Raja: One of the biggest and the most famous pandal of Bhopal, this statue showcases the 'Raja' look of Lord Ganesh. Location: Karond, Bhopal
Pic By: Mahesh Vishwakarma
3. Jahangirabad: This tableau features Lord Jagannath in his furious form and Lord Ganpati at his feet. Location: Jahangirabad, Bhopal
Pic By: Mahesh Vishwakarma
4. Pipal Chowk: This beautifully adorned statue shows Lord Ganpati in his most peaceful form. Location: Pipal Chowk, Bhopal
Pic By: Mahesh Vishwakarma
5. Jumrati: This statue of Lord Ganpati shows hundreds of his hands laid on the petals of lotus flower which is a symbol of prosperity. Location: Jumrati, Bhopal
Pic By: Mahesh Vishwakarma
6. Sabzi Mandi: This silver glazed statue depicts the 'Panchmukhi Ganesh' (five faced Ganesh). Location: Sabzi Mandi, Bhopal
Pic By: Mahesh Vishwakarma
7. Lily Chowk: This beautiful black statue depicts Lord Ganesh in his warrior form. Location: Lily Chowk, Bhopal
Pic By: Mahesh Vishwakarma
8. Azad Market: This humongous statue of Lord Shiva depicts him in his eternal form. In the bottom it can be seen that Lord Ganesh is sitting beside his father. Location: Azad Market , Bhopal
Pic By: Mahesh Vishwakarma
Thanks For Reading!