Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 'Mira Road Cha Maharaja' Focuses On Social Issues With Cyber-Fraud Awareness & Women Safety Initiatives

From highlighting issues such as protection of environment and prevention of climate change to creating replicas of famous temples, Ganesh mandals have come up with fascinating theme-based artistry at their pandals in the twin-city.

However, the famous “Mira Road cha Maharaja” in sector-9 area of Shanti Nagar has embarked on social causes. Apart from organising various types of competitions for various age-groups, the members of this mandal have also shown their keenness towards social responsibilities by highlighting two contentions issues- generating awareness about precautions which have to be taken to counter the menace of cyber-fraud and fostering a culture of safety in society, particularly among women and girls.

The mandal has tied up with the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police to conduct interactive sessions in which senior police officials will offer guidance on averting cyber frauds to avoid financial losses and blackmailing tactics by falling prey to the evil designs of the cyber criminals through various enticing methods. In the other session, female police officers from the Damini Squad will not only engage in discussions on a range of topics with girls such as recognizing which actions are inappropriate and how to identify improper touch, but also empower them by conducting demonstrations aimed at imparting self-defence techniques on Sunday.

“Our mandal which has 75 members on board is led by Milind Mirashi under the mentorship of former deputy mayor Chandrakant Vaity. We have been reaching out to thousands of people with a different social message and creative causes every year” said Meetesh Chalmela.

Established in 1991, the mandal which is into its 34th year has been organising programmes including-mock drill sessions involving fire brigade personnel to provide finer tips on precautions and preliminary measures in the event of fire or any other emergency situation, robotics workshops for students, health check-up and blood donation camps.