 Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 'Mira Road Cha Maharaja' Focuses On Social Issues With Cyber-Fraud Awareness & Women Safety Initiatives
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGanesh-Utsav 2024: 'Mira Road Cha Maharaja' Focuses On Social Issues With Cyber-Fraud Awareness & Women Safety Initiatives

Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 'Mira Road Cha Maharaja' Focuses On Social Issues With Cyber-Fraud Awareness & Women Safety Initiatives

The Mandal In Association With the Cyber Crime Unit and Nirbhaya Squad of the MBVV Police Will Sensitise People on Cyber Safety and Impart Self Defence Techniques to Women.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Mira Road cha Maharaja | FPJ

From highlighting issues such as protection of environment and prevention of climate change to creating replicas of famous temples, Ganesh mandals have come up with fascinating theme-based artistry at their pandals in the twin-city.

However, the famous “Mira Road cha Maharaja” in sector-9 area of Shanti Nagar has embarked on social causes. Apart from organising various types of competitions for various age-groups, the members of this mandal have also shown their keenness towards social responsibilities by highlighting two contentions issues- generating awareness about precautions which have to be taken to counter the menace of cyber-fraud and fostering a culture of safety in society, particularly among women and girls.

Read Also
Attention! Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road Project...
article-image

The mandal has tied up with the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police to conduct interactive sessions in which senior police officials will offer guidance on averting cyber frauds to avoid financial losses and blackmailing tactics by falling prey to the evil designs of the cyber criminals through various enticing methods. In the other session, female police officers from the Damini Squad will not only engage in discussions on a range of topics with girls such as recognizing which actions are inappropriate and how to identify improper touch, but also empower them by conducting demonstrations aimed at imparting self-defence techniques on Sunday.

“Our mandal which has 75 members on board is led by Milind Mirashi under the mentorship of former deputy mayor Chandrakant Vaity. We have been reaching out to thousands of people with a different social message and creative causes every year” said Meetesh Chalmela.

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 'Mira Road Cha Maharaja' Focuses On Social Issues With Cyber-Fraud Awareness & Women Safety Initiatives
Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 'Mira Road Cha Maharaja' Focuses On Social Issues With Cyber-Fraud Awareness & Women Safety Initiatives
Uttar Pradesh: Tourist Caught Urinating At Taj Mahal Sparks Outrage Among Hindu Groups (Video)
Uttar Pradesh: Tourist Caught Urinating At Taj Mahal Sparks Outrage Among Hindu Groups (Video)
Anant Chaturdashi 2024: BMC Prepares For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Immersion With 204 Artificial Ponds & 12,000 Staff
Anant Chaturdashi 2024: BMC Prepares For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Immersion With 204 Artificial Ponds & 12,000 Staff
What Is Testosterone Replacement Therapy That Kate Winslet Got To 'Boost Her Libido'?
What Is Testosterone Replacement Therapy That Kate Winslet Got To 'Boost Her Libido'?
Read Also
Mumbai Coastal Road to be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, announces Maharashtra CM Eknath...
article-image

Established in 1991, the mandal which is into its 34th year has been organising programmes including-mock drill sessions involving fire brigade personnel to provide finer tips on precautions and preliminary measures in the event of fire or any other emergency situation, robotics workshops for students, health check-up and blood donation camps. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 'Mira Road Cha Maharaja' Focuses On Social Issues With Cyber-Fraud Awareness &...

Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 'Mira Road Cha Maharaja' Focuses On Social Issues With Cyber-Fraud Awareness &...

Anant Chaturdashi 2024: BMC Prepares For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Immersion With 204 Artificial...

Anant Chaturdashi 2024: BMC Prepares For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Immersion With 204 Artificial...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Likely To Be Held In November 2nd Week, Says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Likely To Be Held In November 2nd Week, Says CM Eknath Shinde

Salman Khan Visits Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Residence For Ganpati Darshan, Performs Special...

Salman Khan Visits Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Residence For Ganpati Darshan, Performs Special...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Advances As Flash Butt Welding For Track Construction Begins...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Advances As Flash Butt Welding For Track Construction Begins...