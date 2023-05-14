Mumbai Coastal Road to be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, announces Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared during a celebration of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's 366th birth anniversary at the Gateway of India that the ambitious coastal road being built in Mumbai city will be named after the elder son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"The coastal road is Mumbai's lifeline and we are going to name it after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. We will also erect a statue of Sambhaji Maharaj on this road," he said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is constructing a coastal road that aims to connect South Mumbai's Marine Drive area to Kandivali, a western suburb, through the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. This infrastructure development is expected to alleviate northbound traffic in Mumbai. Previously, family members of the renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar had urged the Maharashtra government to name the coastal road after her.

More about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was the second ruler of the Maratha Empire and the eldest son of the founder of the empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was born in 1657 and succeeded his father after his death in 1680. During his reign, he faced numerous challenges, including wars with the Mughal Empire and rebellions by his own subjects. Despite facing several setbacks, Sambhaji Maharaj was known for his bravery, military skills, and cultural patronage. He was captured and executed by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1689. He is remembered as a hero by many in Maharashtra and is often celebrated for his contributions to Marathi literature and his role in defending the Maratha Empire.

What is Mumbai Coastal road project?

The Mumbai coastal road project comprises of an 8-lane expressway that will link Marine Drive in South Mumbai to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli sea link is being proposed. The project is expected to be completed by November 2023 and is estimated to cost approximately Rs 12,700 crore. This will be India's first undersea road tunnel upon its completion.

(With inputs from PTI)