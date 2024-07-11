Attention! Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road Project North Route To Open Today; Check Details Inside

Chief Minister Shinde inspected the nearly 3.5-kilometer-long stage on Wednesday afternoon. |

Mumbai: The eagerly awaited Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road Project’s North Route, stretching from Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Marg, is set to open on Thursday, 11th July 2024, at 7 am. The opening follows a personal inspection by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, signaling a significant milestone in the city's infrastructural development.

Chief Minister Shinde inspected the nearly 3.5-kilometer-long stage on Wednesday afternoon. "The Mumbai Coastal Road Project is playing an important role in solving traffic problems in Mumbai. As various phases of the project are being completed, they are being opened for traffic. So while the project work is going on at the same time, the traffic is also getting faster. Ninety-one percent of the entire coastal road project has been completed so far," Shinde stated.

The new phase, which will be operational from Monday to Friday between 7 am and 11 pm, will provide much-needed relief for commuters. To facilitate the completion of remaining works, the route will be closed on weekends. The project has already seen substantial progress, with 91 percent of the work completed.

The project, executed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, encompasses the Dharamveer Swaraj Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South), stretching from Shamaldas Gandhi Marg (Princess Street) Flyover to the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Bridge (Bandra-Worli Sea Link). The project aims to address Mumbai’s chronic traffic congestion by providing a seamless coastal road corridor.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Amit Saini, Deputy Commissioner (Special Engineering) Yatin Dalvi, Chief Engineer (Mumbai Coastal Road Project) Girish Nikam, and other senior engineers and officials were present during the Chief Minister's inspection.

At the outset of the tour, Commissioner Dr. Bhushan Gagrani briefed Chief Minister Shinde about the project and the routes inaugurated in phases. The route from Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Marg, now 91 percent complete, will be temporarily opened for citizens from 11th July, providing access to the sea bridge via this new route.

The project has seen phased openings for public convenience and to alleviate traffic issues. The 9.25-kilometer-long South Canal route from Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk (Worli) to Marine Drive was opened for southbound travel. Subsequently, the second phase, spanning approximately 6.25 kilometers from Marine Drive to Lotus Junction via Haji Ali, was opened on 10th June 2024, facilitating northbound travel.

The opening of the third phase, approximately 3.5 kilometers from Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Marg, means a total stretch of 9.75 kilometers from Marine Drive to Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Marg will be available for northbound travel. This route provides direct access to the Rajiv Gandhi Sagari Setu (Worli-Bandra Sea Link) from Marine Drive, ensuring a quicker journey.

Citizens are advised to use Dr. Annie Besant Marg and Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Marg to reach the Worli and Prabhadevi areas. The phased openings of completed sections underscore the project’s commitment to enhancing Mumbai’s road infrastructure and alleviating the city's persistent traffic woes.