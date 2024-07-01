Mumbai News: Speeding BMW Car Collides With Wall Inside Coastal Road, No Casualties Reported

Mumbai News: Speeding BMW Car Collides With Wall Inside Coastal Road, No Causalities | X/ vivekgupta

A high-speeding BMW car collided with the wall inside Coastal Road on Sunday morning. The incident happened around 11 am.

According to traffic police officials, the driver of the BMW car was speeding since there was no rush inside the tunnel, going beyond the prescribed speed limit i.e., 60 kmph in the tunnel, which led to him losing control over his vehicle.

The driver told the police that he was driving at high speed since there were not many vehicles. As a reason behind the accident, he said that his vehicle had some technical faults which made him unable to control the wheel.

The vehicle was going from Worli to the direction of Marine Drive/ Nariman Point.

Police added that when the accident took place, there were no vehicles behind and the driver remained safe despite the dash thanks to the airbag.

After the traffic police received the alert, they reached the spot and cleared the vehicle on a priority basis to avoid traffic. “The vehicle was towed and brought outside. The wall on the carriageway (south) formed black scratch marks after the car collided with it, and given the speed, the car skidded from the right wall to the left wall before it stopped,” said a police official.

No FIR has been registered, the police said, adding that it has been mentioned in the police diary. The vehicle was handed over to the driver whose identity was not disclosed by the police. This is the second accident reported inside Mumbai Coastal Road since it was thrown open on March 11.