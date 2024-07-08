Mumbai: 2 Lanes Connecting Coastal Road & Bandra-Worli Sea Link To Open On July 11

Bandra-Worli Sea-link | AFP

Mumbai: The wait for the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) journey is over. The municipal administration has said that from July 11, two plus two single lanes of the sea link will be opened for traffic at Thadani Junction.

Most Of The Work Completed

Nearly 91.58% of the coastal road project has been completed. However, it is not possible to open all the lanes of the sea link as there is some work remaining on the northern side, said the municipal administration.

Coastal road work has picked up speed and installation of bow string arch girder has been completed. The Coastal Road (South) Project will ease traffic congestion in South Mumbai. This will save about 70% of time and 34% of fuel. It will also help to reduce noise pollution and air pollution.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last month instructed the BMC to open one arm of the sea link connector by the end of July.