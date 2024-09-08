Ganesh Utsav 2024: Marginal Rise in Lord Ganesh Idols Gracing Mira- Bhayandar | Representative Image

As many as 20,219 Lord Ganesh Idols including-600 by sarvajanik (public) mandals and 19,619 household have been installed in the twin-city for the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities which commenced on September 7 and will continue till the final Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) day which falls on September 17.

The numbers reveal a marginal increase of 75 idols as the total count of Lord Ganesh idols which graced the twin-city had touched 20,144 in 2023. Apart from 23 immersion points which include- creeks, lakes and natural water bodies, the civic administration has created four artificial ponds to facilitate eco-friendly immersions. The artificial ponds are located at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium (Bhayandar west), Late Anand Dighe Ground (Bhayandar east), Joggers Park and Shivar Garden in Mira Road.

However, despite the number of immersions in the artificial ponds crossing the 1,747-mark last year, the civic administration has failed in taking concrete steps-like awareness campaigns to encourage devotees to opt for eco-friendly immersions. Last year’s figures are indicative of awareness and eco-friendly acceptance by devotees while highlighting the need of more such facilities and awareness drives which are crucial to keep a check on the unabated pollution of natural water bodies.

Notably, the court has also issued directions to the government for diligently following the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) regarding the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP)-made idols which include use of artificial ponds/tanks to minimise environmental damage by curbing water pollution.

Trouble Mongers on Cop Radar.

Meanwhile the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have ramped up security arrangements to ensure safe, peaceful and trouble-free celebrations. Apart from chalking out an elaborate road map involving micro-level planning for safety and security, plainclothes police personnel will mingle in the crowd to keep an eye on miscreants and hooligans who try to cash in on the opportunity to eve tease or molest women.