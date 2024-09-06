Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai's Streets Awaken With Devotion And Unity

When you see the streets of Mumbai lit up, people brimming with joy, and vibrant decorations everywhere, you know it’s that time of year —Ganesh Chaturthi! This festival fills the city with devotion and excitement as everyone gathers to celebrate. We all visit pandals, perform pujas, and line up for the much-anticipated darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja. But did you know that Ganesh Chaturthi wasn’t always such a grand public affair?

Originally, Ganesh Chaturthi was a private, family-centered celebration. It wasn’t until the late 19th century that Bal Gangadhar Tilak, one of our freedom fighters, transformed it into a public event. In 1893, he transformed the festival into a large, community-oriented event to promote unity and nationalistic fervor among Indians under British colonial rule.

Due to this festival, people came together across caste and community lines, fostering a sense of collective identity and resistance against colonial oppression. This transformation helped Ganesh Chaturthi evolve into the widespread public celebration we know today. While the history of Ganesh Chaturthi is significant, the festival's spiritual essence resonates deeply with people. We asked a few Gen Z individuals about the spiritual meaning of Ganesh Chaturthi to them.

Gen Z Anjali Chouhan, a nail technician, narrates that Ganesh Chaturthi holds a special place in her heart. She says, “These 11 days are special because Bappa brings his blessings into our lives, filling us with positive energy. I can’t even describe how it makes me feel.”

Bhavika Sharma, another Gen Z, echoes similar sentiments. She narrates, “For me, Ganesh Chaturthi is about more than just dancing. It’s a time when our entire family comes together, creating memories that last forever. My mom’s jaggery modak offering for Bappa feels like a divine presence has entered our home and surroundings just for us to mingle with each other.”

Some feel that Lord Ganesha brings positivity with him, while others, like Ritika Rawat, a social media strategist, capture the essence of the festival beautifully: “Ganpati is a vibe you just can’t miss. I love talking to Bappa about my day, and sitting in front of him, it’s incredibly peaceful.” She reveals how she likes to watch and have conversations with Bappa about her day.

“Sitting inside the pandal with Bappa right in front of you, smiling, and watching over you is my happy place. I can cry, smile, and stay absolutely quiet while just staring at him. These 11 days, I come home excitedly to meet Bappa and share about my day. It might sound clichéd or a bit cringey, but for me, it brings peace to my soul.”

Some individuals, like Nitin Singh, feel a personal connection with Lord Ganesha. “My birthday is in September, usually during Ganesh Chaturthi. As a child, I believed Bappa and I were birthday month twins, sharing a special bond. I consider him my partner in crime, my best friend, and a guiding light.”

He also narrates, “Even now, I often find myself saying, ‘Sambhal lena, Bappa. He gives me hope, positivity, and strength. I don’t know much spiritual significance, but my belief in Bappa is my spiritual significance.”

The spiritual connection with Lord Ganesha differs from person to person. There are numerous ways to connect with Lord Ganesha that are as diverse as the people who celebrate him. Whether through grand rituals or simple prayers, what matters most is the sincerity of the devotion. Praying with pure intentions and being kind to others is enough to be close to Lord Ganesha. This Ganesh Chaturthi, let’s not only pray to Ganesha but also spread kindness and positivity to everyone around us —because, after all, Bappa resides in our hearts.

